Rocky Hill, CT

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

08-13-35-42-47, Lucky Ball: 1

(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: one)

Highschool Basketball Pro

Waterbury, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Sacred Heart Academy High School basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on January 02, 2023, 07:00:00.
WATERBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

East Coast Greenway — spanning from Maine to Florida — will link Bloomfield and Simsbury

BLOOMFIELD — A small slice of a trail running from the Canadian border to Key West is now under construction, connecting Bloomfield to Simsbury. The East Coast Greenway is a 3,000-mile trail from Maine to Florida for active transportation like biking, walking, running and inline skating. Connecticut is home to 200 miles of the trail, 104 of which are protected and separate from the road. The route is considered 53 percent completed in the state.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Two people were shot in a car in Hamden on Route 15

In spite of the COVID restrictions the past few years, people celebrated without any restriction in place. Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year. The theme for this year's First Night is transformation.
HAMDEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Jan 2nd to 8th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, January 2, 2023 to Sunday, January 8th include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting

A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Families Ring in 2023 at First Night Hartford Despite Rain

Downtown Hartford was the place to be to ring in the new year with First Night Hartford happening at Bushnell Park Saturday. People from all over the area coming to celebrate despite the rain. As 2022 rolls its way into 2023, families at Bushnell Park are feeling the vibe at...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford celebrates First Night to ring in the new year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Places everywhere are ready for their New Year’s celebrations and that includes Bushnell Park in Hartford. First Night in Hartford is something that has taken all 365 days to plan for. “I’m so happy to be here. Really, Hartford has it all. The music, the...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
