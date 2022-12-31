Read full article on original website
Related
Three months after Ian, blue roofs are still everywhere in ‘Tarp City’
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Karen Moore remembers the first storm after Hurricane Ian. It was before the roof was covered with a blue tarp at her southeast Cape Coral home. “I heard drip, drip, and I was running around the house with the pots and buckets,” she recalled.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice residents express concern over Hurricane Ian debris removal
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents living off of Hatchett Creek Boulevard in Venice are expressing concern over Hurricane Ian debris that is still covering the streets. Residents said the piles line both sides of the street and the biggest concern is the safety of residents in the area. Residents in...
Diesel fuel spills in Naples condo parking lot on Gulf Shore Boulevard North
NAPLES, Fla. — Approximately 40-50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled from a generator in the parking lot Sunday of the Naples Continental Club condominiums. Crews were called to the condo located at 3443 Gulf Shore Blvd North around 2:14 p.m. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was contacted, but...
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home
An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash blocks Lockwood Ridge Road at 57th Avenue
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has blocked northbound lanes of Lockwood Ridge Road near 57th Avenue East. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the intersection if possible.
classiccountry1045.com
Boats Damaged By Hurricane Ian Up For Auction
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of boats damaged by hurricane Ian are accumulating in a salvage yard in Charlotte County. These boats are now up for auction. People lined up Friday along Burnt Store Road to see what they might find. The boats will be displayed online and along...
Longboat Observer
Some Lakewood Ranch residents to see discolored water from main break
Manatee County issued a release Saturday morning saying that some residents, and especially those north of the Manatee River, will be experiencing discolored water as Manatee County Utilities works to repair a leak in a major transmission line. The leak is near the county's water treatment plant at Lake Manatee,...
WINKNEWS.com
Solar-powered home in Cape Coral goes on the market
Net zero is the balance between the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. You can achieve net zero when the amount we add is no more than the amount taken away. A contractor in Cape Coral has put a house on the market that...
Charlotte County derelict vessels to go up on auction block
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of damaged boats are piling up in a makeshift salvage yard in Charlotte County. They were damaged during Hurricane Ian and are now being auctioned to the public. If you’ve ever thought about sailing your own yacht, you may be able to do it...
WINKNEWS.com
People welcome 2023, by flocking to Fort Myers Beach
People are out at Fort Myers Beach celebrating the start of 2023, despite the persistent damage from Hurricane Ian. Debris remaining in the Gulf is just one of the various remaining hazards at the beach. This is why the health department recommends people stay out of the water. Notwithstanding this,...
travelmag.com
5 of the Best Fort Myers Kayak Tours
Get out onto the water in a kayak from Fort Myers to experience the region’s abundant wildlife on these top tours. Fort Myers is surrounded by stunning, watery wildernesses including swamps, creeks, the broader Caloosahatchee River’s estuary, which feeds into the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore islands offering a network of sheltered waterways. Each of these spaces offers a unique way to experience Florida’s wild southwest, and these five kayak excursions departing from Fort Myers, plus some of its neighboring cities, are an unbeatable way to get up close and personal with the great outdoors.
Officials warn of New Year’s Eve fireworks due to dry weather conditions
You may have noticed pop-up fireworks stands in your neighborhood selling different varieties. But with the recent dry weather combined with Hurricane Debris, lighting them off could be a hazard. With New Year’s Eve just one day away, many residents in Southwest Florida are gearing up for their own personal...
Fort Myers home burns into flames on New Year’s Day
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-family home in Fort Myers caught on fire early Sunday. Seven different units responded to the fire on 4001 E River Dr. Smoke and flames were visible. Crews quickly pulled hose lines to initiate a fire attack and perform a primary search of the...
luxury-houses.net
This $18.5 Million Majestic Resort Like Residence is One of The Most Magnificent Estates in Nokomis, Florida
1312 Casey Key Road Home in Nokomis, Florida for Sale. 1312 Casey Key Road, Nokomis, Florida is a magnificent masterpiece along the Gulf Coast provides seclusion and privacy, breathtaking beauty and luxurious quality that leaves a lasting impression, the entire property is automated with a Crestron smart home system and Lutron lighting, integrated security and a fire detection system. This Home in Nokomis offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 11,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1312 Casey Key Road, please contact Valerie Dall’Acqua (Phone: 941-445-7295) & Lisa Napolitano (Phone: 941-993-0025) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Thousands celebrated the 2023 New Year in Downtown Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The streets of Downtown Fort Myers were packed with people celebrating and ringing in the new year Saturday night. “Goodbye, 2022 Hello 2023,” River District Alliance Lisa Sbuttoni said. The RDA set up five stages with DJs and bands. There were also food trucks...
WINKNEWS.com
Waiting for Harriet and M15’s eaglets to hatch
More than 1,000 viewers were watching Southwest Florida’s favorite bald eagles, M15 and Harriet, hoping to see a pip or a newborn eaglet. People from across the country watched the live stream in North Fort Myers and some even wanted an in-person view of the eagles. Tito Saunders is...
Longboat Observer
Pedestrian killed in accident on Lockwood Ridge Road
A 76-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck in the intersection of 57th Avenue East and Lockwood Ridge Road in Manatee County at approximately 9:10 a.m. Monday. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the 76-year-old Bradenton man was walking westbound on 57th Avenue East when he went into the path of a sedan driven by an 80-year-old Sarasota woman, who was making a left turn off Lockwood Ridge Road onto 57th Avenue East.
Longboat Observer
Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk
From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian
PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
WINKNEWS.com
More delays at RSW frustrating travelers
Getting your bags checked, boarding pass in hand, but travelers still have to wait after Flight Aware said more than 130 flights were delayed at Southwest Florida International Airport on Monday. Even though the holidays are over and the cold weather is behind us, the frustration at RSW keeps coming...
Comments / 2