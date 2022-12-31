ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M M Machado
3d ago

so demand decreases.... interest rates increase 100%, insurance increases 100%, utilities increase 100%,and maintenance. 200%, But home prices will stay stable., what kind of clown economist wrote this bs

Sunshine Hopkins
2d ago

it's not anything good howbdo the government expect people to live everything going up and with my slum landlord that's good as he wants a greedy man for money but don't want to fix anything and how can the US take in all these people when US citizens here is suffering taking from US citizens and giving to foreigners

Jesse
2d ago

What I do know, is that alot of people in 2023 say they are leaving Florida! Most of them are not that impressed with it after being here for a couple of years now, they say it has to many problems. The honeymoon is over,lol!!!

floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
tinyliving.com

17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Florida Housing Market Inventory, Median Prices Higher

According to available data from Florida Realtors, Florida’s housing market reported more inventory (active listings) and higher median prices in November compared to a year ago, though inflation and interest rates above 6% continued to influence buyer demand. Florida Realtors’ latest housing data showed closed sales of single-family homes...
FLORIDA STATE
Emily Scarvie

Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
WESH

'Traffic jam in the skies' impacting flights into Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, social media began swarming with reports of flights heading into Florida being halted or canceled. The FAA told WESH 2 Monday: "The FAA has slowed the volume of traffic into Florida airspace due to an air traffic computer issue that is being resolved...The ERAM system is a modern computer system at the air traffic centers that handle en route traffic."
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
FLORIDA STATE
stupiddope.com

13 Fun Things to Do in Florida During the Winter

If you’re planning a winter vacation to Florida, you’ll have plenty of options for fun and excitement. Here are 13 ideas for activities to enjoy during the winter months in the Sunshine State:. Hit the beach – With average high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, Florida’s beaches...
FLORIDA STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Florida

Florida is a popular vacation destination with its warm weather, beautiful beaches, and abundance of attractions. While some destinations in the state can be expensive, there are also many affordable options for a weekend getaway. Here are five budget-friendly weekend gateways in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Here are the Top 10 most important health care stories of 2022

The cliffhangers are dangling into 2023. Framed by the ongoing fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic to the seismic shift in abortion rights, the past year in Florida contained significant moments in the intersection of health care policy and politics, much of it driven by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender.
FLORIDA STATE

