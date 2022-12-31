Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Yardbarker
Cameron Norrie downs Rafael Nadal at United Cup as Britain takes 2-0 lead over Spain
Cameron Norrie came from a set down to defeat Rafael Nadal for the very first in his career to give Great Britain a commanding lead against Spain in their United Cup group stage clash. Norrie faced off with Nadal for the fifth time in his career, defeating the Spaniard 3-6,...
NEWS10 ABC
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to face Great...
wtatennis.com
Gauff, Raducanu, Venus Williams highlight Auckland draw
No.1 seed Coco Gauff leads the singles main draw for the ASB Classic, which begins on Monday in Auckland, New Zealand. Four Grand Slam champions join Gauff in the WTA 250 event. Auckland is returning to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar for the first time since 2020, where Serena Williams...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal loses one-set lead and match to Norrie to start 2023 season
Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.
Berrettini beats Ruud and puts Italy in Brisbane City final
Matteo Berrettini has beaten world No. 3 Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 to propel Italy past Norway and into the Brisbane City Final of the United Cup
tennisuptodate.com
ATP Draw confirmed for Adelaide International 1 including Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime, Rublev and Rune
The Adelaide International 1 event will be running from January 1st till January 8th with some big names such as Djokovic, Medvedev, Auger-Aliassime Rublev and more playing. The event put together a superb field this year headlined by Australian summer legend Djokovic. The Serbian will be hoping to prepare well for the Australian Open and play Lestienne in round two. If he wins, he'll have to face Jordan Thompson, an Aussie who would like to spoil his return to down under.
atptour.com
Kvitova Seals Czech Republic Victory Against Germany
World No. 16 Petra Kvitova came through once again for Team Czech Republic, defeating Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-2 for her second win at the United Cup on Sunday. The victory gave the Czech Republic an insurmountable 3-0 lead over Team Germany, sealing the tie for the Czechs in Sydney. Kvitova...
atptour.com
Vekic, Coric Open Up 2-0 Lead For Croatia Vs. France
Eighth-seeded nation is one match win away from Perth City Final. Donna Vekic and Borna Coric each scored their second straight-sets United Cup win in as many matches on Monday in Perth. Vekic’s defeat of Alize Cornet and Coric’s victory against Arthur Rinderknech gave Team Croatia a 2-0 lead against Team France in their crucial Group F clash.
Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will lead the tributes Tuesday as Brazil says a final farewell to football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. He went on to win the World Cup three times with Brazil, in 1958, 1962 and 1970 -- the only player in history to achieve the feat.
Rafael Nadal loses again at United Cup in Sydney
SYDNEY (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost again at the United Cup mixed teams tournament, chalking up Monday’s defeat to Alex De Minaur to rustiness. The second-ranked Nadal lost to the Australian 3-6 6-1 7-5 after having been beaten by Britain’s Cameron Norrie in three sets. The record...
wtatennis.com
Zheng Qinwen saves match point, ousts Kontaveit in Adelaide thriller
If the first match of the new season is anything to go by, there's no reason to believe Zheng Qinwen won't continue to soar up the Hologic WTA Tour rankings in 2023. The 2022 WTA Newcomer of the Year knocked off No.6 seed Anett Kontaveit in dramatic fashion on Tuesday in the first round of the Adelaide International 1, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7), a 2-hour, 28-minute thriller in which she saved a match point in the final set.
ng-sportingnews.com
Canada vs. Slovakia live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors quarterfinal
The knockout stage is here. Up first on Canada's quest to repeat as World Juniors gold medalists is a quarterfinal matchup with Slovakia. The defending champions finished group play as the No. 2 team in Group A. Canada responded well in group play after losing to Czechia in its World Juniors opener. The team won three straight games, including a New Year's Eve win over Sweden to leapfrog into second.
