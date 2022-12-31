Rafael Nadal is starting the 2023 season in a position that he's never been before - as a father. The Spaniard travelled to Australia, where he participates in the United Cup and will then move to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season - the Australian Open. During one of the practices, his wife with his child were seen in the stands, and so it's obvious that Nadal's family travels together.

2 DAYS AGO