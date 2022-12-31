Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Mechanicsburg paints near-perfect picture in win over South Charleston Southeastern
Mechanicsburg flexed its muscle and floored South Charleston Southeastern 83-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Mechanicsburg darted in front of South Charleston Southeastern 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
Lima News
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
13abc.com
Stebbins St. building to be demolished after Monday morning fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant building on Stebbins Street is going to be demolished after it was damaged by a fire Monday morning. The call for the fire came in around 9 a.m. on Jan. 2. Officials say flames were still visible after fire crews spent two hours fighting the fire, which also caused slight damage to a neighboring house.
westbendnews.net
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
richlandsource.com
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal
Harold "Rick" Richard McNeal, 80, of Crestline passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Rick was born in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania on April 29, 1942, to the late Phillip D. McNeal Sr. and Naomi Leah (Treaster) McNeal. He married Sharon May on October 22, 1966 and she survives him.
Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua
PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
