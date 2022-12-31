Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
6-foot-7 Bowling Green Transfer WR Tyrone Broden Recieves First Offer From Pitt
Tyrone Broden received just five Power Five offers out of West Bloomfield High in Michigan, but he’s likely to receive a much larger interest the second time around. And it began with Pitt this time around as Tiquan Underwood extended Broden — a 6-foot-7, 210-pound wide receiver from Bowling Green — his first offer out of the transfer portal. It certainly won’t be the last.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There will be plenty of time for thorns in 2023. Let’s start the new year off with some roses. Rose: To Andraya Carter, a sideline reporter during the Duke’s Mayo Bowl broadcast Friday of Maryland and North Carolina State, who offered a shout-out to her family in Lima. The former Tennessee basketball player and rising TV commentator is the daughter of Bath graduate Tyke Lhamon.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Stewart & Wease Tangle, Clouser Capitalizes At The Rumble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — During the opening act of the 24th Rumble in Fort Wayne presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales on Friday night, Mario Clouser put his old hardtop skills to good use and ended the night in victory lane. Much of Clouser‘s early success in open-wheel racing...
Aviation International News
Toledo Jet Builds On Roots as Citation Service Center
Bill Pribe had no idea what was about to happen. In November of 2008, the maintenance manager of the Cessna Citation Service Center in Toledo, Ohio, returned to his job after Thanksgiving break only to learn that he was laid off. A couple of months later, Cessna announced it was closing the center.
Lima News
Lima Godfather’s Pizza closes
LIMA — Another local eatery has closed. According to its Facebook page, Godfather’s Pizza, 2525 Elida Road, has closed its doors after serving Lima for 42 years. Godfather’s Facebook page reads, “It has been a pleasure serving the Lima community since 1981. We have closed our doors after 42 years.”
westbendnews.net
NSCC RECOGNIZES NURSING GRADUATES AT PINNING CEREMONY
ARCHBOLD, OHIO –Northwest State Community College recognized its Nursing graduates at a recent pinning ceremony in the following areas: Practical Nursing (PN) and Registered Nursing (RN). The pinning ceremony took place on Friday, December 16th on the Archbold campus. Graduates of the nursing programs are eligible to take the...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
toledocitypaper.com
Marketplace Changes January 2023
Early this year, the outdoor outfitter Ridge and River Gear will open a brick and mortar store at 621 Adams St., Toledo, across from Fowl & Fodder. The company has been in business for four years — strictly online — and the physical location downtown is expected to comprise about one-sixth of its annual revenue. In addition to sports apparel, the retail store will stock e-bikes, kayaks and snow and ski equipment. The owners are enthusiastic about building relationships with local organizations to offer adventure opportunities, like classes or other sports offerings. Check the website and Facebook page for further updates on events and opening dates. facebook.com/RidgeandRiverGear.
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
fcnews.org
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
WTOL 11's Zeinab Cheaib returns from maternity leave
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 viewers may have noticed a familiar face early Friday as reporter Zeinab Cheaib returned to WTOL 11 This Morning after her maternity leave. Zeinab's daughter, Elissar, or Elise for short, was born Sept. 23. Zeinab's little girl already loves Baby Shark and is showing...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
toledocitypaper.com
Wildin’ Out
Northwest Ohio is home to a wildlife filmmaker, photographer and educator who has traveled around the world documenting animals for organizations like National Geographic, the BBC, and PBS. He is active in conservation efforts and spreads awareness about how every person can make an impact by helping to preserve ecosystems, contribute to a healthier planet, and preserve the wildlife in their own backyards.
WANE-TV
Junk Yard Band takes final bow, 44 year run
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night. The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.
