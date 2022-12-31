Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Athletes are tweeting out their prayers and support for Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital
"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the official Buffalo Bills account tweeted after the incident.
Fans raise $1M for Bills’ Hamlin’s toy drive after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance Monday night after suffering an injury while tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. In the aftermath of the terrifying event, fans showed their support for Hamlin by donating to a toy drive he set up in 2020. KTLA’s sister station KRON […]
Comments / 0