Moscow, ID

KHQ Right Now

Moscow murder suspect plans to waive extradition during hearing on Tuesday

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger plans to waive extradition Tuesday, according to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar. "Mr. Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idahom" the statement says. "Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion."
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested in connection to Moscow murders was studying for PhD in criminology

Moscow murder suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was a graduate student studying at Washington State University for a PhD in criminology. DeSales University confirmed he graduated with a master's degree in criminal justice, and a reddit account from someone claiming to student researcher Bryan Kohberger from DeSales conducting a study into criminal intent and behavior from current or ex-convicts. The account was banned by reddit on Dec. 30, not long after Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania was announced.
MOSCOW, PA
The Hill

Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’

The lawyer for the suspect accused of murder in the University of Idaho stabbings said his client is “looking forward to being exonerated.”  Jason LaBar, a public attorney for Monroe County, Pa., told The Washington Post on Saturday that the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing to send…
MOSCOW, ID
2news.com

Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings

New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Suspect in Moscow murders doesn't plan to challenge extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement in...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
MOSCOW, ID
centraloregondaily.com

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho

MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody.  Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
MOSCOW, ID

