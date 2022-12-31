Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Moscow murder suspect plans to waive extradition during hearing on Tuesday
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger plans to waive extradition Tuesday, according to a statement from Monroe County Chief Public Defender James LaBar. "Mr. Kohberger intends to waive his extradition hearing to expedite his transport to Idahom" the statement says. "Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise — not tried in the court of public opinion."
KHQ Right Now
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
KHQ Right Now
Kohberger believes he will be exonerated, faces extradition hearing on Tuesday
According to the public defender representing the Moscow homicide suspect, Bryan Kohberger, his client believes he will be exonerated. His attorney clarified exonerated is not the same as being found innocent. Kohberger will be assigned a new public defender following his extradition to Idaho.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested in connection to Moscow murders was studying for PhD in criminology
Moscow murder suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, was a graduate student studying at Washington State University for a PhD in criminology. DeSales University confirmed he graduated with a master's degree in criminal justice, and a reddit account from someone claiming to student researcher Bryan Kohberger from DeSales conducting a study into criminal intent and behavior from current or ex-convicts. The account was banned by reddit on Dec. 30, not long after Kohberger's arrest in Pennsylvania was announced.
Lawyer: Idaho stabbings suspect ‘looking forward to being exonerated’
The lawyer for the suspect accused of murder in the University of Idaho stabbings said his client is “looking forward to being exonerated.” Jason LaBar, a public attorney for Monroe County, Pa., told The Washington Post on Saturday that the suspect, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, plans to waive his right to an extradition hearing to send…
KHQ Right Now
'I want him to be sick of seeing us': Victim's father says Kohberger wasn't on their radar
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been three days since 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the murder case of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in Pullman,...
2news.com
Investigators Look For Motive In Idaho Students Killings
New details are emerging days after police arrested a suspect in the killings of four university students. The family of a man arrested in the slayings of four University of Idaho students is expressing sympathy for the families of the victims. They also vowed in their statement Sunday to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence.” Twenty-eight-year-old Washington State University doctoral student Bryan Kohberger was taken into custody Friday at his parents’ home in Pennsylvania. Kohberger's attorney says his client will not fight extradition to Idaho and is eager to be exonerated. His parents and sisters say they “care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children.” They also say they “will love and support our son and brother.”
KHQ Right Now
Suspect in Moscow murders doesn't plan to challenge extradition
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement in...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
centraloregondaily.com
Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges. That is according to his defense attorney. Authorities in eastern Pennsylvania arrested Bryan...
yaktrinews.com
Moscow murder victim’s family ‘Happy, relieved and thankful’ at news of suspect’s arrest
MOSCOW, Idaho – Kaylee Goncalves’ family said weeks ago they were reluctant to hold a memorial service for their daughter, out of fear the killer could show up to the service. Friday, the day of her scheduled celebration of life, police arrested the man accused of killing Kaylee...
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Asked Ex-Convicts About Their "Thoughts and Feelings" Before Committing Crime
A graduate student at Washington State University was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday for the murder of four University of Idaho students in their off-campus home last month, according to CNN.
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update January 2: Lucian Munguia's body found, suspect in Moscow murders won't fight extradition and surprise snow showers
The body of Lucian Munguia, who had been missing since September was found in the Yakima River. The attorney for the suspect in the University of Idaho quadruple homicide will not fight extradition to Idaho and surprised snow showers are popping up throughout the Columbia Basin.
KHQ Right Now
'Relieved': Kaylee Goncalves' family releases statement after murder suspect arrested
MOSCOW, Idaho - The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the four victims killed near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, released a statement following 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger being arrested in Pennsylvania. The family's lawyer, Shannon Gray, said the family is "relieved that the authorities have someone in...
Shoshone News Press
Idaho Murder Suspect Had Been a Student of the Criminal Mind
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eleven days before four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, Bryan Kohberger was sitting in a criminology class at a college just a short drive away, leaning into a conversation about forensics, DNA and other evidence prosecutors use to win convictions.
‘This isn’t over’: Moscow Police wait for murder suspect to return to Idaho
MOSCOW, Id.– Almost seven weeks after the murders of four University of Idaho students, police have a suspect in custody. Bryan Kohberger is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in mid-November. According to his lawyer, he will not fight his extradition back to Idaho to face his charges of four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of...
