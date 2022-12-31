ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Railers end 2022 with loss to Maine Mariners

WORCESTER – This particular holiday celebration has become New Year’s Evil for pro hockey here. The Railers continued the city’s lack of success on New Year’s Eve Saturday night when they lost to the Maine Mariners, 6-2. The Railers are 0-4 on Dec. 31s since they arrived in town. The Sharks and IceCats were only slightly better.
Business Monday ETC: Jan. 2, 2023

The Massachusetts Audio Information Network honored state Sen. Adam Gomez, D-Springfield, and state Rep. Michael Finn, D-West Springfield, with its first Legislator of the Year awards for their success in securing crucial funding for member agencies, including Valley Eye Radio in Springfield. The Massachusetts Audio Information Network is comprised of...
