Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game

By By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:

02-17-18-19-29

(two, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

¶ Maximum prize: $45,000

WISCONSIN STATE
