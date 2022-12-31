“Makes it really hard to keep your door open,” Umatilla flower shop concerned over online floral gifting brands duping customers

UMATILLA, Wash. — It’s a family affair inside this downtown Umatilla flower shop.

A mother and her two daughters carefully craft arrangements for customers near and far.

“The flower company for us here was actually a name that we reused from our grandma who had a flower shop in Chehalis, Washington and when we restarted a flower shop we threw around a whole bunch of names and I was like you guys there’s only one name and it’s Uptown Floral,” Co-Owner Kathleen Bergman said.

The Uptown Floral serves a wide region stretching to the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, Boardman and Echo, Oregon. They create everything from wedding flowers, to funeral arrangements and everything in between. They even have the ability to 3-D print items.

Amid inflated floral prices and supply chain issues, Bergman said their shop is facing another problem.

“It makes it really hard to keep your door open,” she said.

Bergman’s shop works with online retailers, corporations where anyone can send someone flowers. Bergman said in the past six months, they’ve noticed these corporations taking a larger cut to the total cost, leaving The Uptown Floral with little money to create a big bouquet.

“They’re taking about 60 percent of what it is that they’re sending on with, which the cost of flowers and gas right now does not leave us a whole lot with our ability to create something memorable or beautiful for you to take to your loved ones or delivered to your loved ones. This looks gorgeous for $100 or whatever your price range is well by the time it gets to us we’re left with 30 dollars to make that arrangement and get it shipped out. You’re wanting this big big item and there’s no way for us to fulfill it,” she explained.

So instead of the $130 arrangement you saw online, the final product at your door step is much smaller.

Kathleen said it leaves customers disappointed.

“A lot of people especially during the holiday season they’ll take a picture of the arrangement that they had purchased and then they’ll send them the picture and they’re like ‘this isn’t what I ordered you,'” she said.

And florists, frustrated.

“At this point we’re going to have to stop because we can’t even cover the cost of these arrangements,” Kathleen said in October of this year, one company took 73 percent of the total amount of bouquets sold through them.

Kathleen also believes they’re being charged unnecessary fees like a green fee, education fee, commission, and late fees.

She’s hoping that customers will start going directly to local flower shops instead of these online retailers.

“Try to find your actual local florist, if you know of a brick and mortar store, stop come on in, we’ll happily take your order. Really if you come directly to us you’ll get a bigger much more beautiful custom-made piece of art,” Kathleen said you’ll likely get the most bang for your buck.

The Uptown Floral is located at 1250 6th Street in Umatilla, Oregon and they have an online storefront .

