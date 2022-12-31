Yakima Health District: Air sampling tests show no air quality concerns at Caton Landfill

NACHES, Wash. – The Yakima Health District said air sampling done at the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill showed no air quality concerns for the public.

The health district worked with the Washington State Department of Ecology Central Region Office, the Washington State Department of Ecology Spill Prevention, the Preparedness and Response Program, federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority in an effort to conduct air sampling tests at the Caton Landfill.

The health district suspended the permit for the Caton Landfill in earlier this month due to repeated fire events authorities believed may pose a danger to public health. Health officials said air sampling sensors were placed throughout the landfill and on the outer edges near residential and business areas. The sensors are able to send data to health officials on what is being released into the air from the smoke and fires, as well as how far it is traveling.

The air quality readings in a test read Friday showed there are not any air quality concerns for the public at this time. The health district and its partners said the sampling will continue because the fires are still burning at the landfill.

Caton Landfill owner Randy Caton previously told KAPP-KVEW some of the reports by neighbors were due to them seeing steam coming off recently-dumped debris warm from traveling long distances and not fire.

Emily Tasaka, communications manager for the Washington State Department of Ecology Ecology’s Central Region Office, said at this point, they’re not sure what is causing the fires. Tasaka told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell back on December 13 the agencies are working to find out what is actually on fire and what kind of impact it may have on public health.

According to the Yakima Health District, the landfill owners have taken initial steps to address the problem, including hiring a landfill fire consultant who will make an assessment of the property and develop a work plan based on what they find.

As for right now, the health district said if there are any changes to the air quality that are concerning to the public’s health, they will make a notification right away.

It also reported there were landfill fire consultants on the Naches landfill site last week. The next steps included reviewing a fire management plan and an ongoing air quality monitoring plan for “potential harmful emissions leaving the landfill site,” according to a YHD statement on the matter.

These plans will be submitted by the first week of the new year and all of the agencies involved will have a chance to review it. At this time, the Caton Landfill is still suspended and is not allowed to reopen. It is not known when the district will lift its suspension.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.