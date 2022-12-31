ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Health District: Air sampling tests show no air quality concerns at Caton Landfill

By Erin Wencl
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSIOy_0jzHT6WA00

NACHES, Wash. – The Yakima Health District said air sampling done at the Caton Limited Purpose Landfill showed no air quality concerns for the public.

The health district worked with the Washington State Department of Ecology Central Region Office, the Washington State Department of Ecology Spill Prevention, the Preparedness and Response Program, federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Yakima Regional Clean Air Authority in an effort to conduct air sampling tests at the Caton Landfill.

The health district suspended the permit for the Caton Landfill in earlier this month due to repeated fire events authorities believed may pose a danger to public health. Health officials said air sampling sensors were placed throughout the landfill and on the outer edges near residential and business areas. The sensors are able to send data to health officials on what is being released into the air from the smoke and fires, as well as how far it is traveling.

The air quality readings in a test read Friday showed there are not any air quality concerns for the public at this time. The health district and its partners said the sampling will continue because the fires are still burning at the landfill.

Caton Landfill owner Randy Caton previously told KAPP-KVEW some of the reports by neighbors were due to them seeing steam coming off recently-dumped debris warm from traveling long distances and not fire.

Emily Tasaka, communications manager for the Washington State Department of Ecology Ecology’s Central Region Office, said at this point, they’re not sure what is causing the fires. Tasaka told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell back on December 13 the agencies are working to find out what is actually on fire and what kind of impact it may have on public health.

According to the Yakima Health District, the landfill owners have taken initial steps to address the problem, including hiring a landfill fire consultant who will make an assessment of the property and develop a work plan based on what they find.

As for right now, the health district said if there are any changes to the air quality that are concerning to the public’s health, they will make a notification right away.

It also reported there were landfill fire consultants on the Naches landfill site last week. The next steps included reviewing a fire management plan and an ongoing air quality monitoring plan for “potential harmful emissions leaving the landfill site,” according to a YHD statement on the matter.

These plans will be submitted by the first week of the new year and all of the agencies involved will have a chance to review it. At this time, the Caton Landfill is still suspended and is not allowed to reopen. It is not known when the district will lift its suspension.

ALSO ON YAKTRINEWS.COM:

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMA TV

Yakima Valley Memorial welcomes first baby of 2023

YAKIMA -- Meet MaiLynn Mae Marquez - she's the first-born baby of 2023 in Yakima. She was born at 1:51am at Yakima Valley Memorial and weighed a total of six pounds and 1.8 ounces. The hospital says her mother, Amber Contreras, was in labor for five hours. MaiLynn is named...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One hospitalized in Yakima fire

One person was sent to the hospital after an early morning fire in Yakima. Several other people were displaced due to water damage.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton

EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
WGAU

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington. The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman who nearly 'risked it all' to save her pet duck rescued from frozen pond in Cle Elum

CLE ELUM - A woman who went great lengths to save her pet duck needed rescuing herself after she became stranded in the middle of a frozen pond in Cle Elum on Tuesday. Kittitas County deputies and local firefighters were summoned to a pond in the Peoh Point area where the woman had become stuck in a small boat in the middle of an ice-covered body of water on their property.
CLE ELUM, WA
KXLY

Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
SPOKANE, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
107.3 KFFM

5 Restaurants I’d Love to See in Yakima in 2023

With most making New Year's resolutions there are also those hopes and dreams for your surroundings in 2023 as well. Though Yakima has no lack of options for dining establishments here's a list of restaurants I'd love to see come to Yakima in the following year. Let's hope we see...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Body of Lucian Munguia found

YAKIMA – The Yakima Police Department announced Friday a body recovered from the Yakima River has been identified as Lucian Munguia, 5, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on September 10. On Thursday, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy