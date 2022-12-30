ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

“It was surreal:” Witness relieves New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ” There...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Year’s Eve shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine came to the FOX10 News studio to give updates and information regarding the New Year’s Eve shooting that happened in downtown. The MPD says it has one suspect in custody and that he will be booked and charged with murder...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Witnesses recount taking cover during New Year’s Eve shooting downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person in custody following a mass shooting New Year’s Eve night in downtown Mobile. One person was killed and nine others were injured. Mobile police are starting the new year with a homicide investigation. Now we’re hearing from witnesses who were amid the gunfire....
MOBILE, AL
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS

