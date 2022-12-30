Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police. On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year’s Eve mass shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paul Prine, chief of the Mobile Police Department, talks with FOX10 News Reporter Daeshen Smith Monday, giving an update on the New Year’s Eve mass shooting. A suspect in the shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead on the streets of downtown Mobile and several...
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash; ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year's day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: New Year’s Eve mass shooting related to gang activity
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was supposed to be a night of celebration for over 12,000 people in downtown Mobile on New Year’s Eve. Things changed around 11:15 when several shots were fired a couple of blocks away from the moon pie drop. “This is affiliated with what we call...
WLOX
Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana. John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mayor Stimpson releases statement on modified weapons and neighborhood gangs
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement tonight regarding modified weapons and “some small and unorganized neighborhood gangs” in the wake of the New Years Eve shooting. Good evening,. It is 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2, and I am writing to give you...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
MPD said they have one male subject in custody from last nights shooting. He is receiving medical treatment and will be transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has released a statement on last night’s shooting,. “Like so many others, I am outraged at...
WALA-TV FOX10
“It was surreal:” Witness relieves New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Thousands turned out in downtown Mobile for the New Year’s Eve Moon Pie drop. Brittney Bragg and her family were walking down towards Bienville Square when she started feeling uneasy. “I looked up at my husband and said I feel scared,” said Brittney Bragg. ” There...
WALA-TV FOX10
34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan. They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Year’s Eve shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine came to the FOX10 News studio to give updates and information regarding the New Year’s Eve shooting that happened in downtown. The MPD says it has one suspect in custody and that he will be booked and charged with murder...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witnesses recount taking cover during New Year’s Eve shooting downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person in custody following a mass shooting New Year’s Eve night in downtown Mobile. One person was killed and nine others were injured. Mobile police are starting the new year with a homicide investigation. Now we’re hearing from witnesses who were amid the gunfire....
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Everybody started running’; people recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News ventured out to downtown Mobile to talk to people about the New Year’s Eve shooting that left one person dead and nine injured. The people FOX10 News spoke to say they’re thankful that they weren’t at the location of the shooting but further down the street.
wtva.com
Search suspended for Miss. man, three others after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a man from Mississippi and three others on a helicopter that went down in the Gulf of Mexico. Someone called the Coast Guard around 8:40 a.m. to report the helicopter was leaving an oil platform 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, when the crash happened.
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
WTOK-TV
Legendary radio host “The Kenman” passes away at the age of 65 after fight with cancer
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Ken Stokes, better known as “The Kenman”, lost his battle with prostate cancer Monday, January 2, 2023. He was 65. Ken was from Biloxi, Mississippi. Ken got his start in Meridian as a radio host for Z95 with Ken Rainey then moved over...
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
Comments / 0