NHL ANNOUNCES TEAMS AND DATE FOR 2023 HERITAGE CLASSIC
The NHL's worst kept secret of the last month or so was officially confirmed on Saturday night as it was revealed that the Edmonton Oilers will host the Calgary Flames in the 2023 Heritage Classic. The game will be played on Sunday, October 29th at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. This...
HC AMBRI-PIOTTA PREMATURELY CELEBRATES SPENGLER CUP WIN...TWICE (VIDEO)
The 2022 Spengler Cup Final was held on Saturday as Swiss-based team HC Ambri-Piotta took on Czech-based team HC Sparta Prague. The game was tied 2-2 through three periods and went to overtime. Overtime solved nothing, which meant the 2022 Spengler Cup was to be decided by a shootout. The shootout in the Spengler Cup and international hockey is a bit different than North American fans are used to with the NHL. Instead of three shooters, there are five.
PEYTON KREBS PLANTS TAYLOR HALL AND DROPS THE GLOVES W/ CONNOR CLIFTON
The Buffalo Sabres and their fans have a lot to like with the state of their hockey club at the moment. 18-14-2 to start '22-23, the past decade of toil and turmoil is finally shaping up into an enjoyable product, especially because of guys like Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and the several other talented youngsters their roster boasts.
REPORT: OILERS STAR LEON DRAISAITL DEALING WITH AN INJURY, RECOVERY TIMELINE UNCLEAR
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl didn't play on Friday night against the Seattle Kraken and it began to fuel questions as to why he didn't dress. As of Saturday afternoon, he was listed as day-to-day, but did skate in the morning. More information regarding Draisaitl's absence was revealed on Saturday...
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES HIGHLIGHT-REEL GOAL VS. DETROIT (VIDEO)
When the Ottawa Senators signed Claude Giroux, pretty much everyone knew it was a match made in heaven. The Hearst, Ontario-native hasn't kept the Sens from sputtering out of the gate, but he definitely has been a bright spot. In Saturday's New Year's Eve matchup against the Detroit Red Wings,...
CANADIENS PROSPECT JARED DAVIDSON ONE-PUNCHES HIS OPPONENT DURING FIGHT IN THE WHL (VIDEO)
During Friday's game between the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson one-punched his opponent in a fight. Davidson, a fifth round pick of the Canadiens in July's draft, dropped the mitts with Rockets defenceman John Babcock. Davidson grabs Babcock's jersey, while...
ANGELA PRICE PUTS FURTHER DAMPER ON HOPES OF CAREY PRICE PLAYING FOR MONTREAL AGAIN
While goaltender Carey Price has insisted his hope is to once again play for the Montreal Canadiens before he officially retires, a new revelation by wife Angela appears to make that more unlikely than ever. In a response to a question on her Instagram account, Angela stated the family plans to move out of Montreal completely in the near future.
HABS PROSPECT ADDED TO CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER AFTER DACH'S INJURY
Hockey Canada announced Sunday morning that Montréal Canadiens prospect and Mississauga Steelheads forward Owen Beck was added to Team Canada's roster for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Championship. Colton Dach's unfortunate injury during Saturday night's game left an open spot, and Beck gets a chance to make...
OILERS' PROSPECT GETS DROPPED IN FIRST NHL FIGHT
Oilers forward Dylan Holloway, upset about a Vince Dunn cross-check, challenged the Kraken defenseman to a fight, and let's just say it wasn't his finest moment:. Holloway ate a nasty right cross from Dunn and was sent to the ground. Not a bad showing for his first NHL fight. Still, would have liked to have gotten out of that without eating a punch like that.
NFL: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin escorted to hospital after collapsing on field
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was rushed to hospital in an ambulance after he “suffered a cardiac arrest” on the field.The NFL star, 24, collapsed following a hit against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.He required CPR and a defibrillator before being taken away and footage shows an ambulance driving off from the Paycor Stadium under police escort.“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills tweeted after the incident.“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More NFL: Damar Hamlin surrounded by Buffalo Bills players after ‘suffering cardiac arrest’ on pitchBuffalo Bills players surround Damar Hamlin after star ‘suffers cardiac arrest’Pele’s coffin arrives at Santos stadium for football legend’s wake
KASPERI KAPANEN CLAPS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER HOT DECEMBER
The 2022-23 season hasn't had an easy start for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen. The former first-round pick has managed 15 points (5g-10a) in 27 games this season, including 10 points during a 12 game stretch in December. Before that, however, he was struggling mightily with inconsistent play and poor...
JETS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have placed 25-year-old forward Jansen Harkins on waivers. Harkins, a native of Cleveland (Ohio), was drafted in the second round by the Jets in 2015. He's become a regular in their lineup over the last few seasons. In 22 games this year, Harkins has five points (three goals, two assists), 12 penalty minutes and is a plus-four.
SENATORS WANT ZAITSEV GONE NOW AND WILL SWEETEN POT CONSIDERABLY TO GET RID OF HIM
While it hasn't necessarily shown up in the wins column so far this season, the Ottawa Senators took major steps to improve their team in the last offseason. One of the things that wasn't addressed was the contract that belongs to defenceman Nikita Zaitsev. The latest report from Kevin Weekes states the Sens want to get this issue resolved before the end of this season, and are willing to take steps to make sure it happens.
BLUES GIVE INJURY UPDATES ON PAIR OF KEY TRADE CHIPS, DEADLINE MOVES COULD BE TRICKY
The St. Louis Blues are starting the new year in not the most ideal fashion. On Monday, the team announced that forward Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko will miss several weeks with their respective injuries. O'Reilly, 31, will miss at least six weeks after suffering a broken foot, while Tarasenko,...
COLORADO AVALANCHE MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NATHAN MACKINNON
The Colorado Avalanche announced on Saturday that star center Nathan MacKinnon has been activated off of injured reserve after spending nearly a month on the sidelines. MacKinnon was injured in a game versus the Philadelphia Flyers on December 5th and was initially supposed to miss 'some time.'. With 34 points...
COLTON DACH EXITS SATURDAY'S GAME IN A WORLD OF PAIN (VIDEO)
In effort to throw a hit, Team Canada forward Colton Dach - brother of Kirby Dach (MTL) - suffered an upper-body injury and exited Saturday's game against Sweden. By the looks and sound of it, whatever happened to Dach, it was excruciating, as he could be overheard on the broadcast:
ALEX OVECHKIN CAPS OFF ROUT OF THE MONTRÉAL CANADIENS WITH WHOLESOME MOMENT
Alex Ovechkin's is one of the greatest stories of the NHL in the 2022-23 season, recently passing Mr. Hockey himself on the NHL's All-Time Goals list. Washington's captain is well within striking distance of The Great One's total of 894, which was thought to be untouchable until Ovechkin came along.
KEEGAN KOLESAR FIGHTS ANDREAS ENGLUND IN SPIRITED ALTERCATION
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Andreas Englund challenged Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, who is not one to back down. A curious dance for Englund to initiate, his team sitting on a 1 goal lead. Although, that's as good a time as any to fire up the boys, I suppose. Each...
WATCH - BEST MOMENTS FROM NHL'S 2022 IN REVIEW
With 2022 coming to an end, now is a great time to re-live this year's best memories in the NHL. From the All-Star festivities in Las Vegas, to Trevor Zegras' incredible highlight reel, to the Colorado Avalanche lifting the Stanley Cup, 2022 was a phenomenal year of hockey.
