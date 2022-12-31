ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report

TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Wagoner County Walkaway Inmate In Custody, Sheriff Says

A walkaway inmate in Wagoner County is back in custody Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Elliott. The sheriff said Shelby Goodnight was, “Taken in custody without incident around 2:15 p.m.”. A K9 Officer tracked with the dog about 1.5 miles in the woods where they found Goodnight hiding, according...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center

MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
MCALESTER, OK
KRMG

TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Arrive Safe Drives Home 10 on New Years

Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles' ARRIVE SAFE program provided rides home to ten people in Bartlesville from 9pm on December 31, 2022, to 4 am on January 1, 2023. This is the fourth year for the program and Chief Roles said that this was the highest number of rides given so far.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe

JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County

A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One man dead after north Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
TULSA, OK

