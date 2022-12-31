Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Investigating South Tulsa Robbery
Tulsa Police are investigating after a cell phone store near South Peoria Avenue and I-44 was broken into early Monday morning. Authorities said the store was broken into around 4:30 a.m., and that the intruder used a large piece of concrete to smash out the lower part of the glass door.
KOKI FOX 23
Man leads officers on chase after TPD responds to domestic violence report
TULSA. Okla. — On Jan. 1, around 9 p.m., Tulsa Police responded to a domestic violence report. Once arriving, officers found out the suspect, Ephrim Harris, had threatened to kill the victim after arriving at the home. The victim had a protective order against Harris, but it had not yet been served.
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
News On 6
Wagoner County Walkaway Inmate In Custody, Sheriff Says
A walkaway inmate in Wagoner County is back in custody Friday afternoon, according to Sheriff Elliott. The sheriff said Shelby Goodnight was, “Taken in custody without incident around 2:15 p.m.”. A K9 Officer tracked with the dog about 1.5 miles in the woods where they found Goodnight hiding, according...
Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop. Tulsa police joined...
okcfox.com
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
KTUL
Drumright Police Department recovers items after officer notices drug activity
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Drumright Police Department's Officer Kearney responded to a threats complaint on Wednesday. On that call, police say Kearny observed indicators of drug activity. Once completing the original call, Kearney requested assistance, secured the home, wrote an affidavit, and requested a search warrant. The warrant was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
KOKI FOX 23
Inmate arrested after escaping southeast Oklahoma correctional center
MCALESTER, Okla. — Authorities have an inmate back in custody after he walked away from a correctional center in southeastern Oklahoma. Wagoner Country Sheriff’s office confirms Shelby Goodnight was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Friday after a K9 found him. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said Goodnight...
TPD: Suspect shot dead by police following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Arrive Safe Drives Home 10 on New Years
Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles' ARRIVE SAFE program provided rides home to ten people in Bartlesville from 9pm on December 31, 2022, to 4 am on January 1, 2023. This is the fourth year for the program and Chief Roles said that this was the highest number of rides given so far.
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Judge hangs up his robe
JAY, Okla. — Helping children has been the cornerstone during Judge Barry Denney’s legal career. After serving 23 years as Delaware County’s Associate District Judge and District 13 Judge, Denney is hanging up his black robe and retiring. Denney said his most memorable and impactful case involved...
KTUL
Armed suspect shot, killed in overnight officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department reported an overnight officer-involved shooting on Dec. 31. On Saturday at 3:30 a.m., dispatch says they received a call for assistance from the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police Department. A Lighthorse officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop near 8100...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Wife's Home
Tulsa Police arrested a man they said violated a protective order by breaking into his ex-wife's house on New Year's Eve. TPD said officers arrested John Hunt after being called to 4th and S. 71st E. Ave. just after 5 p.m. Police said a family-friend went to the home and...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Vehicle Crash in Osage County
A man and a minor were injured in a collision occurred on January 1, at approximately 4am on New Prue Rd and Lake Rd. in Prue. Mason Lumly, 21, of Sand Springs was traveling north bound on Lake Rd. when his pickup truck left the roadway for an unknown reason approximately 121 feet before striking a fence post. The truck hit a communications box and another fence post causing the truck to go airborne. The vehicle then rolled one time and came to rest on its wheels on a fence. That’s when Lumly was ejected and landed next to the vehicle.
Man Charged In Federal Court For Threatening To Kill People At Tulsa Clinic
A Tulsa man has been charged in federal court with threatening to kill people at a Tulsa Outpatient Clinic. Authorities say 31-year-old Zachariah McGuire was arrested on November 14th after he showed up at Ernest Childrens VA Clinic with a loaded revolver. They say he had called the clinic earlier...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
One man dead after north Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities said one man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a north Tulsa house fire Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the house near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. Firefighters said the front of the house was fully engulfed in...
