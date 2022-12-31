Oilers forward Dylan Holloway, upset about a Vince Dunn cross-check, challenged the Kraken defenseman to a fight, and let's just say it wasn't his finest moment:. Holloway ate a nasty right cross from Dunn and was sent to the ground. Not a bad showing for his first NHL fight. Still, would have liked to have gotten out of that without eating a punch like that.

2 DAYS AGO