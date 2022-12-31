Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS DEFENSEMAN ADMITS HE'S TIRED OF PLAYING ON LOSING TEAMS
Few NHL players achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. Many play their whole careers without ever making it to the Finals. Some never even make the playoffs!. Which brings us to Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Jake McCabe has proven...
markerzone.com
COLTON DACH EXITS SATURDAY'S GAME IN A WORLD OF PAIN (VIDEO)
In effort to throw a hit, Team Canada forward Colton Dach - brother of Kirby Dach (MTL) - suffered an upper-body injury and exited Saturday's game against Sweden. By the looks and sound of it, whatever happened to Dach, it was excruciating, as he could be overheard on the broadcast:
markerzone.com
PEYTON KREBS PLANTS TAYLOR HALL AND DROPS THE GLOVES W/ CONNOR CLIFTON
The Buffalo Sabres and their fans have a lot to like with the state of their hockey club at the moment. 18-14-2 to start '22-23, the past decade of toil and turmoil is finally shaping up into an enjoyable product, especially because of guys like Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and the several other talented youngsters their roster boasts.
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals
markerzone.com
KASPERI KAPANEN CLAPS BACK AT CRITICS AFTER HOT DECEMBER
The 2022-23 season hasn't had an easy start for Pittsburgh Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen. The former first-round pick has managed 15 points (5g-10a) in 27 games this season, including 10 points during a 12 game stretch in December. Before that, however, he was struggling mightily with inconsistent play and poor...
markerzone.com
OILERS' PROSPECT GETS DROPPED IN FIRST NHL FIGHT
Oilers forward Dylan Holloway, upset about a Vince Dunn cross-check, challenged the Kraken defenseman to a fight, and let's just say it wasn't his finest moment:. Holloway ate a nasty right cross from Dunn and was sent to the ground. Not a bad showing for his first NHL fight. Still, would have liked to have gotten out of that without eating a punch like that.
markerzone.com
BRUTAL OFFSIDES CALL COSTS THE BOSTON BRUINS A POSSIBLE GOAL AT FENWAY PARK
The Boston Bruins-Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic is today, and the vibes are immaculate. Fans singing Sweet Caroline, Bruins legends in the house, and two strong teams battling it out. What a way to break in the new year, even if it's a day late. One bit of bad vibes took...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT JARED DAVIDSON ONE-PUNCHES HIS OPPONENT DURING FIGHT IN THE WHL (VIDEO)
During Friday's game between the Kelowna Rockets and Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League, Montreal Canadiens prospect Jared Davidson one-punched his opponent in a fight. Davidson, a fifth round pick of the Canadiens in July's draft, dropped the mitts with Rockets defenceman John Babcock. Davidson grabs Babcock's jersey, while...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa
OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN CAPS OFF ROUT OF THE MONTRÉAL CANADIENS WITH WHOLESOME MOMENT
Alex Ovechkin's is one of the greatest stories of the NHL in the 2022-23 season, recently passing Mr. Hockey himself on the NHL's All-Time Goals list. Washington's captain is well within striking distance of The Great One's total of 894, which was thought to be untouchable until Ovechkin came along.
markerzone.com
JORDAN EBERLE CONGRATULATES CONNOR BEDARD FOR BREAKING HIS WORLD JUNIOR RECORD (VIDEO)
During the opening frame of Monday's quarter-final game against Slovakia, Connor Bedard, the projected first overall pick in this year's draft, broke three Canadian World Junior records. Bedard now sits atop the all-time points by a Canadian (29) and most points in a single tournament by a Canadian (19), in...
markerzone.com
JETS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Winnipeg Jets have placed 25-year-old forward Jansen Harkins on waivers. Harkins, a native of Cleveland (Ohio), was drafted in the second round by the Jets in 2015. He's become a regular in their lineup over the last few seasons. In 22 games this year, Harkins has five points (three goals, two assists), 12 penalty minutes and is a plus-four.
markerzone.com
BLUES INK GOALTENDING PROSPECT JOEL HOFER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The St. Louis Blues announced on Monday that they've signed goaltending prospect Joel Hofer to a two-year contract extension, that begins next season, worth $1.55 million ($750,000 AAV). Hofer, 22, was St. Louis' fourth round pick (107th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He was set to become a...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA WILD PROSPECT THROWS HUGE HIT LEADING TO TEAM USA GOAL
After Team USA's absolute shellacking of Team Germany in Monday's quarterfinal, the Americans are headed to the semi-finals. They won't know their opponents, however, until tonight's game between Canada and Slovakia is concluded. One play that stood out in Team USA's massive victory was when defenseman Jack Peart (MIN) flattened...
