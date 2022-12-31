ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson combining for 72 points in comeback vs. Blazers

After an explosive first quarter, the Golden State Warriors looked on their way to their fourth straight at Chase Center on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after the Warriors’ 41-point first quarter, the Blazers responded with a haymaker of their own. While Golden State’s offense went cold, Portland cut their deficit to only five points by halftime.
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors draftee Gui Santos erupts for career-high 31 points in G League

Golden State Warriors draftee Gui Santos on Friday erupted for a career high in the NBA G League to lead the Santa Cruz Warriors in a loss to the Stockton Kings. Santos produced 31 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in the 113-112 target score decision in overtime at Kaiser Permanente Arena. He finished by shooting 11-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, in 36 minutes of work.
