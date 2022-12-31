Tag title match, Royal Rumble qualifier set for next WWE SmackDown

Two matches have been announced for the first SmackDown of 2023.

An Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout, plus a Royal Rumble qualifying match have been announced for next week's WWE SmackDown.

In a match rescheduled from the December 9 SmackDown, The Usos will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. McIntyre returned to WWE television this week after missing a month due to injury.

Also announced for next week, Ricochet will face Hit Row's Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifying match. The bout was set up in a backstage segment on this week's SmackDown in a promo where the babyface roster was mocking Top Dolla for botching a dive on last week's show. Top Dolla took most of the mocking good naturedly, but took exception to Ricochet joining in and the two were pulled apart.

The lineup for the January 6 SmackDown: