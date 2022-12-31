Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight Pitch Black match set for WWE Royal Rumble

The match will be sponsored by Mountian Dew.

Bray Wyatt will meet LA Knight next month at the Royal Rumble.

Knight issued the challenge to Wyatt on Friday’s SmackDown, with Wyatt accepting. Later, it was announced the two will meet at the Royal Rumble on January 28 in what is being called a Pitch Black match. The match will be sponsored by Mountain Dew.

Wyatt came out Friday to apologize for attacking a cameraman last week when Knight came out. He challenged Wyatt for the Royal Rumble. Wyatt agreed to the match, saying that it is about time he showed Knight and the world just how cruel he could be.

This brought out Uncle Howdy, who entered the ring. He then proceeded to lay out Wyatt with the Sister Abigail, allowing a bewildered Knight to exit the ring.

Since his return in the fall, Wyatt has been stalked by a person in a mask calling himself Uncle Howdy. At first, it appeared that this may have been Wyatt under a mask. However, Howdy revealed himself as a separate entity from Wyatt on a recent episode of SmackDown.

