Read full article on original website
Related
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
dailyhodl.com
Manager of $2,000,000,000 Hedge Fund Says Crypto Industry Will Take Off After This Happens
The managing partner of crypto hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital says it does not make sense for investors to speculate on crypto assets without insurance. In a new interview on the Blockworks Macro podcast, Mark Yusko says crypto assets need to offer value to customers so the centralized finance industry can take off.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto’s Wealthiest Titans Collectively Lost $116,000,000,000 in Less Than a Year: Report
The crypto industry’s richest moguls are reportedly seeing their personal net worth take a deep nosedive this year as they endure the crypto bear market. A Forbes report reveals that the largest players in the digital asset space have collectively lost roughly $116 billion in personal wealth since March of this year.
u.today
Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred $684,000 to New Crypto Exchange, While Under Arrest
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Sam Bankman-Fried offered lenders 20% returns in a scramble to rescue his crypto empire from an earlier crisis in 2018, report says
Troubles at FTX and its sister company Alameda Research predated events of 2022 leading to their total collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
techaiapp.com
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds
FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase
Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds from Alameda wallets
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct FTX exchange, has denied moving funds tied to Alameda wallets, days after he was released on a $250 million bond. On Dec. 30, Fried tweeted to his 1.1 million followers, denying any involvement in the movement of funds from Alameda wallets. In response to the allegations that he may have been responsible for moving funds out of Alameda wallets, he shared: “None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bullish This Year? Popular Crypto Strategist Unveils BTC Outlook Based on Four-Year Cycle
A popular crypto analyst is weighing in on the potential gains of Bitcoin this year based on BTC’s four-year-cycle theory. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Rekt tells his 330,900 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin will likely bottom out this year according to the principles of the four-year cycle. The cycle...
decrypt.co
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
cryptopotato.com
Bitmain Founder-Backed Asset Manager to Delist Solana
The crypto market may have a small memory, but FTX’s doom continues to haunt Solana. The Solana ecosystem that was once heavily tied to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has been badly wounded after the collapse. As debates accelerated over the prospects of Solana, its native token – SOL – has plummeted 96% from its all-time high of $260 in November last year.
Here’s what crypto market will be before the year ends!
The performance of the global crypto market has changed over the past several hours. The success of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies demonstrates a rise in capital inflow. Ethereum’s performance has been impacted by fluctuations in gains, in contrast. Crypto Market Status. The positive is likely to bolster the market...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance Continues to Expand; Acquires Gopax Exchange
The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has been steadily forging strategic alliances in an effort to increase acceptance and broaden its reach. Now that the essential due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax, one of the top five cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, has been finished, Binance is moving forward to acquire the company.
bitcoinmagazine.com
In 2023, Bitcoin Will Enter The ‘And Then They Fight You’ Stage
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”. –Attributed to Mahatma Ghandi.
US News and World Report
FTX Says Bahamas Regulators Hold $296 Million, Not $3.5 Billion of Company's Assets
(Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
Comments / 0