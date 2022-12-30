ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
u.today

Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred $684,000 to New Crypto Exchange, While Under Arrest

cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’

On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
techaiapp.com

Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX to Start Letting Customers in Japan Withdraw Funds

FTX customers in Japan will soon be able to withdraw their funds that are currently frozen due to the bankruptcy process. Two FTX-owned crypto exchanges, FTX Japan and Liquid, are developing a system to allow withdrawals by mid-February. FTX’s Japanese Customers Can Withdraw Funds Soon. Two FTX-owned cryptocurrency exchanges...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Are At The Beginning Of Historic Accumulation Phase

Crypto firm Messari founder and CEO Ryan Selkis said that on-chain signals are flashing a buy signal for Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. During an interview with the financial publication Barron’s, Selkis says that the Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) indicator is suggesting the fact that investors are in the early days of a long-term accumulation phase, exhibiting behavior that’s similar to when it bottomed out in previous bearish cycles.
CoinTelegraph

Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds from Alameda wallets

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-defunct FTX exchange, has denied moving funds tied to Alameda wallets, days after he was released on a $250 million bond. On Dec. 30, Fried tweeted to his 1.1 million followers, denying any involvement in the movement of funds from Alameda wallets. In response to the allegations that he may have been responsible for moving funds out of Alameda wallets, he shared: “None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore.”
decrypt.co

Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022

Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
cryptopotato.com

Bitmain Founder-Backed Asset Manager to Delist Solana

The crypto market may have a small memory, but FTX’s doom continues to haunt Solana. The Solana ecosystem that was once heavily tied to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has been badly wounded after the collapse. As debates accelerated over the prospects of Solana, its native token – SOL – has plummeted 96% from its all-time high of $260 in November last year.
Blogging Big Blue

Here’s what crypto market will be before the year ends!

The performance of the global crypto market has changed over the past several hours. The success of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies demonstrates a rise in capital inflow. Ethereum’s performance has been impacted by fluctuations in gains, in contrast. Crypto Market Status. The positive is likely to bolster the market...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance Continues to Expand; Acquires Gopax Exchange

The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, has been steadily forging strategic alliances in an effort to increase acceptance and broaden its reach. Now that the essential due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax, one of the top five cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea, has been finished, Binance is moving forward to acquire the company.
bitcoinmagazine.com

In 2023, Bitcoin Will Enter The ‘And Then They Fight You’ Stage

This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win”. –Attributed to Mahatma Ghandi.
US News and World Report

FTX Says Bahamas Regulators Hold $296 Million, Not $3.5 Billion of Company's Assets

(Reuters) -FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets. When the Commission seized the digital assets of FTX in November, they were worth just $296 million, FTX said in a statement. FTX...
NASDAQ

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023

In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...

