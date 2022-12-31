Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Barbara Walters, Landmark Journalist and History-Making Interviewer, Dead at 93
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Award-Winning Actress-Singer Bette Midler Shared Fake News On Texas Governor Abbott
Christmas is over, but award-winning actress and singer Bette Midler shared a tweet that gained over 7 million likes. And, the tweet was fake news. The tweet was about Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Black America Web
Barbara Walters, Legendary Newswoman, Dies At 93
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Longtime ABC News anchor and renowned interviewer Barbara Walters died at her home in Manhattan on Friday at the age of 93, Good Morning America reports. A breaker of glass ceilings — Walters was both the first female co-host of the Today show and the first female anchor of a network evening news program — her Barbara Walters Specials "made Ms. Walters as famous, or nearly as famous, as the people she interviewed," The New York Times writes. She joined ABC News in 1976, later becoming the host of 20/20 and subsequently launching The View; in her five-decade career, she accumulated 12 Emmy awards. "In all the years that Barbara has spent covering the world, those of us who have moved along in her wake have done better because she was there first setting standards, and she has taught us all something," former World News Tonight anchor Peter Jennings said during her induction to the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1989.
Kirk Cameron exaggerated ‘record’ turnout at book reading: library
Paging a statistician! Actor Kirk Cameron claims a record crowd showed up Thursday to hear him read his new Christian-themed children’s book at the Indianapolis Public Library. “This is a message to every library in the United States,” Cameron’s publisher, Brave Books, tweeted at the time. “In 137 years of the Indianapolis Public Library’s history, NEVER ONCE have they had over 2,500 people show up to a single event. UNTIL TODAY.” But the library is pushing back against these attendance figures and other assertions, which Cameron repeated in a Fox News appearance Friday that drew more attention to his efforts to drag story hours led by...
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2022
NBC Nightly News pays tribute to the world leaders, athletes, actors, musicians and more that we lost in 2022 – including Queen Elizabeth II, Pelé, Sidney Poitier, Christine McVie and many others.Dec. 31, 2022.
epicstream.com
Michelle Obama Shock: Ex-FLOTUS Admits She Couldn't Stand Husband Barack Obama for 10 Years
Michelle Obama shared some details about her marriage with former US President Barack Obama. The former first lady admitted that there was a decade in their relationship when she couldn't stand him. Michelle Obama Says She Couldn't Stand Her Husband Barack Obama For A Decade. In a conversation with Revolt...
