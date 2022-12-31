ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Some northern Nevada counties open warming shelters after winter storm

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several counties have opened warming shelters for residents affected by the weekend's winter weather and power outages. Some casinos in the area are also offering discounted rates for those impacted by the outages. Washoe County. Washoe County has opened an emergency...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada

Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Full restoration could...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Douglas opens warming shelter

With more than 6,000 people without power as of 2 p.m. New Year’s Day, Douglas County is activating an emergency warming shelter and the Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. While restoration times for most of the outages in Carson Valley is estimated around 5 pm.,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Lemmon Valley fire displaces four people

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two adults and two children were displaced by a fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. Crews knocked down a fire on the 8900 block of Limnol St. at 8:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The fire was limited to one bedroom. Authorities say there was substantial smoke damage.
2news.com

Records Broken and Snow Totals

Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Double rainbow foretells new storm

A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
GENOA, NV
mynews4.com

Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power

Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
SUN VALLEY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy