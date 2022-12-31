Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County residents asked to prep for next storm
VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is asking its residents to prepare for the next storm. Those in higher elevations, like Virginia City, Gold Hill, and the Virginia City Highlands are urged to prepare for heavy snowfall and should have alternate heating methods, blankets, batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
mynews4.com
Some northern Nevada counties open warming shelters after winter storm
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Several counties have opened warming shelters for residents affected by the weekend's winter weather and power outages. Some casinos in the area are also offering discounted rates for those impacted by the outages. Washoe County. Washoe County has opened an emergency...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County opens warming shelter, working to clear roads
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - An emergency warming shelter for people in Douglas County is now open. Residents who need a warm place to go can head to the Douglas County Community and Senior Center at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. The shelter will be on the senior side and will remain open until further notice.
2news.com
Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada
Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Full restoration could...
Record-Courier
Douglas opens warming shelter
With more than 6,000 people without power as of 2 p.m. New Year’s Day, Douglas County is activating an emergency warming shelter and the Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. While restoration times for most of the outages in Carson Valley is estimated around 5 pm.,...
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
mynews4.com
More than 17,000 NV Energy customers still without power on Monday night
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023:. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the NV Energy outage website lists more than 17,000 customers without power. There were about 70,000 customers without power at the peak of the storm, NV Energy officials said.
mynews4.com
Lemmon Valley fire displaces four people
LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two adults and two children were displaced by a fire in Lemmon Valley Saturday night. Crews knocked down a fire on the 8900 block of Limnol St. at 8:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The fire was limited to one bedroom. Authorities say there was substantial smoke damage.
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
Record-Courier
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
mynews4.com
Casinos offering discounted rooms to northern Nevadans without power
Thousands of Nevadans have been stuck without power for more than a day after a huge winter storm. Several hotels in the Reno-Sparks area are offering discounts to those still without power. Peppermill Resort Spa Casino. Rates will be $45 for north and west wing rooms, $65 for tower rooms...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
mynews4.com
Firefighters knock down mobile home fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a mobile home in Sun Valley Friday night. At approximately 9:35 p.m., TMFR crews responded to a double wide mobile home fire on Mazzeo Trail in Sun Valley. TMFR said the...
2news.com
NV Energy Discusses Mass Power Outage In Northern Nevada
Some NV Energy customers could be without power for days. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. Full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3.
