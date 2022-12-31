ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comfort, TX

KSAT 12

Man who helped discover, develop Natural Bridge Caverns dies

SAN ANTONIO – One of the people who helped discover and develop Natural Bridge Caverns in the 1960s passed away on New Year’s Eve. Orion Knox Jr., 81, helped install pathways and lights in the caverns that have since helped tens of millions of people explore the caves, the Wuest family and Natural Bridge Cavern Team said in a statement released Sunday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Fire at vacant duplex damages home next door, displaces resident

SAN ANTONIO – A fire that started at a vacant duplex also damaged an occupied home next door, displacing that resident, firefighters said. The fire started at about 2:45 Monday morning in the 1000 block of N. Colorado Street, just northwest of downtown. The Red Cross was called out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
sanantoniomag.com

New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers

The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
keranews.org

Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations

The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
TEXAS STATE

