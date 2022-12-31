Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Popculture
'The View': Barbara Walters' Daughter Gets Spotlight Amid Mother's Health Struggles
Barbara Walters has died at the age of 92 after not appearing publicly since 2016. But back when the legendary journalist turned 90 years old, her only child, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, was given some of her mother's spotlight. Walters and her second husband, Lee Guber, adopted Danforth the year she was born, in 1968. Like her mother, Danforth has also stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Dead: Cause of Death of Host Known For 'Traumatizing' Some Musicians, Unclear
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as television news' first female celebrity, has passed away. She was 93 years old. Her cause of death could not be determined immediately. Other information, like the location of her death, were not immediately disclosed. In 1976, Walters made waves as the first female network news...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Amy Robach's 20/20 Co-Anchor David Muir And Others At ABC Allegedly Have Strong Feelings About GMA3 Brouhaha With T.J. Holmes
20/20 co-anchor David Muir is apparently among many ABC employees who have opinions about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Barack Obama Posted an Ultra-Rare Photo of Sasha & Malia Obama Showing Off Their Effortless Glam Fashion Together
The Obama family gives us plenty of reasons to love them, from their movie-worthy romance to their risk-taking fashion. In a new throwback post on Instagram from former President Barack Obama, the politician made us love them even more with a family picture of him, wife Michelle and daughters Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21. In the picture, which was taken during Malia and Sasha’s first-ever state dinner back in 2016, the three women are seen smiling in gorgeous ballgowns while Barack is giddy in a classic black suit. While both Malia and Michelle opted for strapless gowns, one beige with embellishments...
ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly
Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Trailblazer, Barbara Walters, Had 3 Husbands, but 4 Marriages
Barbara Walters' life in broadcast journalism was extraordinary. Her life outside of the newsroom was rich and fulfilling, too. Her romantic life was pretty unique as well.
Popculture
Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins' CNN Boss Speaks on Their Relationship Amid On-Air Clashes
CNN's chief executive says there's no friction between two of the network's top anchors. Chris Licht was named CNN CEO on Feb. 28, and this week, The New York Times published a feature on the new executive and his plans for the beleaguered news channel after a "rough start" at the beginning of his tenure. The piece also examined the changes Licht has implemented thus far, including those at CNN This Morning. The Times noted that when inquired about the show and its hosts — Don Lemon, Kaitlan Collins, and Poppy Harlow — Licht "visibly came to life" during the interviews. "They obviously like each other," he said. "The chemistry is great. I love the collaboration. Every day, it evolves. It's not like me giving orders. It's so much fun." The CEO also hand-picked the hosts, personally persuaded Lemon to give up his prime-time slot for early morning, and modeled the show after CBS This Morning (of which he was executive producer for six years), The Times reported. Licht's comments follow intense scrutiny directed at CNN This Morning's anchors following a few on-air incidents that suggested all was not well behind the scenes.
Kirstie Alley's Controversial Relationship With Donald Trump Explained
Kirstie Alley's death at the age of 71 was a huge shock to her fans all over the world, alongside her loved ones of course. Alley's children, William True and Lillie, announced her sad passing on Instagram on December 5, writing: "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered." Their post noted that the beloved actor died peacefully surrounded by her family. Alley's kids added that her "passion for life ... [and] eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
Popculture
Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade
Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye
The House Judiciary GOP had quietly deleted the controversial "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet after the rapper praised Hitler.
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Photos of Sons Wyatt and Sebastian Celebrating Christmas
Anderson Cooper spent time with sons Wyatt and Sebastian over the holiday weekend Anderson Cooper is celebrating his first Christmas as a dad of two! On Monday, the CNN anchor, 55, shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram of his sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian Luke, 7 months, celebrating the holiday together. In one cute snap, Wyatt shows Sebastian the gifts under the Christmas tree as the infant intently focuses on what his big brother has to say. A second photo shows the brothers sweetly looking up at the...
Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos
Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
Elizabeth Taylor's First Authorized Biography Gives a Horrifying Glimpse Into Her Toxic Marriage to Eddie Fisher
When you think about Elizabeth Taylor, a few things instantly come to mind, like her legendary acting in films like Cleopatra and Father of the Bride, and her bombshell love life. New York Times bestselling author Kate Andersen Brower just released the first authorized biography on Taylor called Elizabeth Taylor: The Grit & Glamour of an Icon, and quite a few other layers to the iconic actress have come to light. With access to over 7,000 personal letters and over 250 interviews, Brower is giving fans a glimpse that no one has had before, including on Taylor’s controversial-turned-toxic marriage to...
Comments / 0