wtva.com
Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested After Fight Leads To Shooting In Starkville
On Thursday, December 29, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road about a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and that person was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. After investigating, officers determined...
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect to face federal charges
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of robbing a bank in Verona faces federal charges. Antonia Cannon is accused of robbing the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue on Friday afternoon. He allegedly stole $4,700 in cash. Officers managed to capture him following a vehicle pursuit. According to court documents,...
One teen dead, one arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, police say
Alabama police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police said officers were called to apartments on 33rd Street after a report of gunshots. They found a teen dead on the scene. They arrested another teen for the crime. Apparently,...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
wtva.com
More details released about Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
Alabama man charged after police find 150 catalytic converters at his house
An Alabama man was arrested when a police investigation found more than 150 catalytic converters at his house. Tuscaloosa police announced the Wednesday arrest of Gregory Bernard Hudson, 58, after a months-long investigation. A search warrant at Hudson’s 21st Avenue East resident uncovered more than 150 catalytic converters and other...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested after caught stealing Christmas decorations from yards
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman was arrested after she reportedly went last-minute Christmas shopping in other people’s yards. A doorbell camera caught a live-action version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in a North Columbus neighborhood on Christmas night. She took some...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
wcbi.com
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
wtva.com
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The coroner has released the name of the woman who was killed Tuesday afternoon in a Lee County crash. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Shoshuna Wesco, 37, of Houston. She was one of the drivers. The crash happened on Mississippi Highway 178...
wtva.com
Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
wcbi.com
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
wcbi.com
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is dead after a three-car crash in Tupelo this morning. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a 37-year-old woman died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, at about 10 a.m. The victim was driving one of the...
