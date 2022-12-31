ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

wtva.com

Handcuffed fugitive still on the run in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A handcuffed man who escaped Columbus Police custody remains on the run as of Monday morning. According to Police, Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields escaped early Friday afternoon, Dec. 30. Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of North...
COLUMBUS, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested After Fight Leads To Shooting In Starkville

On Thursday, December 29, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road about a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and that person was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. After investigating, officers determined...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect to face federal charges

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of robbing a bank in Verona faces federal charges. Antonia Cannon is accused of robbing the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue on Friday afternoon. He allegedly stole $4,700 in cash. Officers managed to capture him following a vehicle pursuit. According to court documents,...
VERONA, MS
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

More details released about Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police provided more information about a shooting Thursday afternoon in downtown Columbus. The incident happened at the Candlewood Apartments, which is across the street from the Columbus Light and Water Department. “We were called to the Candlewood Apartments near downtown Columbus at 1:41 p.m. Thursday,” Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wcbi.com

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office ask for meat donations

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ms (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is looking to offer their inmates quality food within their food budget. They’re asking for venison and pork donations. Sheriff David Gore says a meat donation from your day of hunting or deep freezer along with the...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family member reacts to deadly Christmas Eve shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A cheerful holiday gathering turned deadly after shots were fired leaving one person dead and four wounded in Columbus. It happened on Christmas Eve before 11 p.m. in a home on Luxapalila Drive. An argument broke out between 48-year-old Algren Hampton and a 22-year-old. Weapons were...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

TUPELO, MS

