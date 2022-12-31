ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: A new year, but California’s old crises still abound

It’s a new year, but the Democratic politicians who dominate the state Capitol face a raft of old problems that, if anything, worsened during 2022. Despite a fairly wet winter — so far — California is still coping with a multiyear drought that’s devastating the nation’s most productive agricultural industry; the electrical grid struggles to meet demand; public school students are struggling with learning losses from COVID-19 school shutdowns; and the state’s chronic housing shortage underlies the nation’s highest rates of poverty and homelessness.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy