Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mega Millions jackpot balloons to estimated $785M
Will 2023 be your lucky year? With six simple numbers, the next 12 months could mean deep pockets for the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
CBS News
Tree falls on townhouse in Pocket area
A tree toppled onto a townhouse in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The incident happened early Sunday morning, a neighbor says. No word on injuries.
State of California still sending out payments up to $1,050 in 2023
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 8.3 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.3 billion dollars. (source)
chulavistatoday.com
California Lottery created 125 millionaires in 2022
The California Lottery produced 125 millionaires and one billionaire this year in both draw and Scratchers games, authorities announced in a yearly review. The world’s attention was centered in Los Angeles County after one ticket sold in the city of Altadena matched all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, to win the world record amount of $2.04 billion. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road.
proclaimerscv.com
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
KCRA.com
Power returns for some SMUD customers after more than 145,000 lose power in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power is returning to some customers in the Sacramento area on Sunday after more than 145,000 were plunged into the dark on New Year's Eve. But there are still more than 24,000 without power, as of 3:19 p.m., according to SMUD's outage map. SMUD warned about...
1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
New Year’s Winner – SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K Sold in South Bay
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
One-time $1,050 payments from the state still being sent out
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Even if you still have not gotten your stimulus payment yet, more payments are being sent out to millions of people in California. Individuals are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6.9 million debit cards and 8 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.1 billion. (source)
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Sacramento
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023
The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
Photos, videos of Northern California’s damaging storm and floods
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California. Valley Springs Calaveras County Highway 50 Roseville Sacramento County Stockton Amador County Pleasant Hill Scott Mathers […]
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
KCRA.com
Watch: KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan surveys Sacramento County flooding from LiveCopter 3
KCRA 3 Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan joined LiveCopter 3 on Sunday to view flooding in parts of Sacramento County by air. He provided context for the dramatic images of inundated areas in Wilton, Twin Cities, along Highway 99 and at other parts of southern unincorporated Sacramento County. The footage captured...
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's reservoirs
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
Comments / 0