woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Even if you still have not gotten your stimulus payment yet, more payments are being sent out to millions of people in California. Individuals are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6.9 million debit cards and 8 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.1 billion. (source)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO