Sacramento, CA

chulavistatoday.com

California Lottery created 125 millionaires in 2022

The California Lottery produced 125 millionaires and one billionaire this year in both draw and Scratchers games, authorities announced in a yearly review. The world’s attention was centered in Los Angeles County after one ticket sold in the city of Altadena matched all five numbers, plus the Powerball number, to win the world record amount of $2.04 billion. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

1 man killed in a Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.According to police, at 1:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Florin and Franklin area.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.At this time, the police don't have any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
R.A. Heim

One-time $1,050 payments from the state still being sent out

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Even if you still have not gotten your stimulus payment yet, more payments are being sent out to millions of people in California. Individuals are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6.9 million debit cards and 8 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.1 billion. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023

The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Photos, videos of Northern California’s damaging storm and floods

From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California. Valley Springs Calaveras County Highway 50 Roseville Sacramento County Stockton Amador County Pleasant Hill Scott Mathers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Franklin Blvd and Florin Rd. According to officials, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives will be taking over the investigation; the events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA

