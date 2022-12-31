It’s a new year, but the Democratic politicians who dominate the state Capitol face a raft of old problems that, if anything, worsened during 2022. Despite a fairly wet winter — so far — California is still coping with a multiyear drought that’s devastating the nation’s most productive agricultural industry; the electrical grid struggles to meet demand; public school students are struggling with learning losses from COVID-19 school shutdowns; and the state’s chronic housing shortage underlies the nation’s highest rates of poverty and homelessness.

