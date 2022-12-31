ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Police: Arrests made for allegedly bullying migrants, selling drugs

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church.

On Friday Dec. 30, at approximately 9:58 a.m., a 24-year-old male who has not been named was approached by El Paso police for trespassing at the “Los Limousines” business. According to the business, the man was charging people to park in the parking lot. When officers attempted to talk to the man, he began to back away from the officers.

According to El Paso police, one of the officers grabbed the man’s arm to detain him in order to investigate the complaint. The man then pulled away from the officer and fled. A foot pursuit ensued, and the man was tackled. The man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The case was declined by Judge Ruben Nunez and the man was released to U.S. Border Patrol.

On Thursday, Dec 29, at approximately 9 a.m., several migrants approached officers working in the area and said that 29-year-old Hendrid Rivero Aparcedo was acting as the leader of the migrants and was intimidating them, according to police. The migrants also informed officers that Aparcedo was selling drugs. The officers then conducted an investigation and found that Aparcedo was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and booked into the El Paso County Jail. This charge was a Municipal charge with a scheduled bond of $177.00.

Later that same day, at approximately 12:55 p.m., 29-year-old Luis Raul Vera was at the same “Los Limousines bus” business. According to police, management told officers that Vera was trespassing on the property. During the officer’s initial investigation, Vera was found to be in possession of Marijuana. He was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana Under 2 Ounces. Vera was booked into the El Paso County Jail and was issued a $25.00 bond.

Comments / 22

Maria Anchondo
2d ago

is that what they come to our country to brake the laws they should b sent back why should u.s b babysitting them let their president take care a them n needs ti do something for their ppl

Reply
11
peter 69
3d ago

Wow bidens finest asylum seekers for the Democrats (illegal aliens to the rest of the world)

Reply(1)
21
Cris Martin
2d ago

they are illegal aliens coming into our country to commit crimes like where they came from. deport them.

Reply
4
 

