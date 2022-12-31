Staying sober on New Year’s Eve: How those recovering from alcohol abuse can still celebrate

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday night, New Year’s Eve celebrations will be well underway across the world. However, those parties can be challenging for people working to recover from alcohol addiction.

“Heavy drinking is normalized on [New Year’s Eve]. I mean, this is the holiday when that happens the most frequently,” said Dr. Randall Brown, an addiction medicine specialist at UW Hospital.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve parties, Dr. Brown suggests those struggling with alcohol abuse take a moment and realize where they’re at in recovery.

“Being around alcohol and the volume that it’s typically present could be really difficult,” Dr. Brown said. “So ways to handle that might be not attending events like that, or identifying events where alcohol isn’t being served.”

For those able to be around alcohol but still weary of possible temptation, Dr. Brown suggested staying near a supportive friend, planning a response for if someone offers a drink, having an exit strategy in place should the pressure get to be too much, and bringing a non-alcoholic beverage to the party.

“If there’s a situation where alcohol is expected to be the focus, bringing a party game or something to do that’s apart from the alcohol is another thing that can be helpful,” Dr. Brown said. “There are also sober events that are out there, too.”

No matter how you ring in 2023, make sure to do so safely by limiting alcohol intake, arranging for a sober driver or ride share, and staying aware of your surroundings.

If you’re struggling with substance use disorder, the Wisconsin Addiction Recovery Helpline is available 24/7. To confidentially speak with a specialist for free, dial 2-1-1 or click here for more resources.

