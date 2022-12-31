SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as No. 5 Notre Dame dominated Atlantic Coast Conference foe Boston College 85-48 on Sunday. Miles had six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring. Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with...

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO