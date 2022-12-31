CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO