WSYX ABC6
Victim dies minutes after being shot at gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the lookout for a gold Infiniti after a person was shot dead at a gas station Monday night. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that police were called to the Shell gas station at 4431 Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road.
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
Two victims expected to survive separate shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County courts removed 3 children from suspected twins' abductor's care
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected child abductor Nalah Jackson will face a judge Tuesday in Indianapolis after Columbus Police say she kidnapped a pair of twins less than a week before Christmas. Police say Jackson stole the car of a door dash driver while five-month-old Kason and Kyair Thomas were in the backseat.
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
Columbus suspects arrested after man killed in Springfield
That morning, officers were called to the 100 block of South Race Street on reports of of a person shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman had been injured in the home.
'My baby had a lot of years left': Mother speaks up about 13-year-old son's death, seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Megan Reed remembers almost everything about Oct. 12, 2022. She remembers what she was doing, and the exact time. That's because that's the day when her life changed forever. She described her 13-year-old son Sinzae Reed as someone who loved to laugh and always had a...
WSYX ABC6
Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
One dead in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested
LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
WSYX ABC6
Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
WSYX ABC6
Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
WSYX ABC6
Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen in stable condition following overnight shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe have released new details in the shooting that sent a local teen to the hospital. It happened around shortly after midnight in the 100 block of North High Street. The victim, who has been identified as a 15-year-old male, was found suffering from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
