Licking County, OH

WSYX ABC6

Victim dies minutes after being shot at gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the lookout for a gold Infiniti after a person was shot dead at a gas station Monday night. Few details were immediately available, but ABC 6 confirmed that police were called to the Shell gas station at 4431 Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested

The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two victims expected to survive separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a pair of shootings from Sunday evening with both victims expected to survive their respective injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to a walk-in victim at a Columbus area hospital after a 36-year-old male checked himself in with a gunshot would to his left foot. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Newark woman's body found outside of her home by investigators; son named person of interest

NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman after investigators found her body buried outside of her home Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were executing a search warrant for 67-year-old Debra Perrine last Friday. The search warrant resulted from a welfare check requested by family members who had not been able to reach her for a week.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. According to police, the incident was reported at approximately 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Morse Road and Cleveland Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested

LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
LANCASTER, OH
WSYX ABC6

Butler claims self-defense in shooting of teen gaining national attention

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is shaken and heartbroken over the loss of her 13-year-old son. The case is gaining nationwide attention. 13-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot dead back in October at the Wedgewood Apartments. A suspect was arrested and the charges were later dropped. The Reed...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Missing 81 year old man from south Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have canceled the missing adult alert for 81-year-old Donald L. Kirksey, and say he has been found safely. Police say Kirksey was last heard from around Nov. 19. He is missing from the area of Wayland Drive and Quaker Road in south Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Community safety cameras being installed around Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An extra layer of crime prevention is now being placed around a west Columbus apartment complex that's seen more than its fair share of crime. "I put my car in park, shots being fired immediately," said Madison Saladino, as she talked about being struck with bullets in August, in a parking lot near the Wedgewood Village Apartments.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 injured in Whitehall shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehall Sunday afternoon, according to the Whitehall Division of Police. Police responded to the area of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road at around 3:21 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
WHITEHALL, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen in stable condition following overnight shooting in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe have released new details in the shooting that sent a local teen to the hospital. It happened around shortly after midnight in the 100 block of North High Street. The victim, who has been identified as a 15-year-old male, was found suffering from...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

