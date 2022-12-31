ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23: More breezy to windy conditions are expected behind a cold front on Tuesday and will create some areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but not nearly what we would expect in January or the middle of Winter. More wind is in the forecast later in the week and into the weekend as another Pacific storm system will drop a cold front into West Texas with only a very slight chance at some rain. Overall...the forecast looks mainly dry and unseasonably mild into next week.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland girl injured in crash on electric skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Around 6:29 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said a girl, who was not identified by age or name, was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police Department investigating accident involving a pedestrian

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a juvenile female was riding an electric skateboard in the 5500 block of Magellan St. The juvenile crossed the intersection...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Midland, a 14-year-old Midland girl involved in a pedestrian accident on Jan. 1, 2023, has died. Following the accident, the victim was taken to Lubbock, where she died. Following an investigation by the Midland Police Department, it was determined no...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

14-year-old girl dies following crash on electric skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release.  The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crash north of Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
MIDLAND, TX
KCBD

Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
LAMESA, TX
NewsWest 9

Drinking safety tips for New Year's

ODESSA, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 881 DUI crashes causing 42 fatalities in West Texas last year. The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noticed trends related to drinking-related accidents near the end of the year. “Alcohol-related accidents in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas on Friday morning. Around 11:18 a.m. on December 30, officers responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human and may have been there for an “extended period of […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ayden Sorley plies his craft in a shop behind his family’s house. “This is where I make my boards,” he said, showing a corner of the shop with a table saw, sander, and wood. “This all started because I didn’t want to do art.”
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy