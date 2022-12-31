Read full article on original website
Sewer line replacement project in Odessa to begin on January 3
ODESSA, Texas — A sewer line replacement project in the 2100 block of North Dixie Boulevard will begin on January 3. The project is expected to take about two months to complete. Edgardo Madrid and Associates is the contractor for this project. People can visit the City of Odessa...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/3/23: More breezy to windy conditions are expected behind a cold front on Tuesday and will create some areas of blowing dust. Temperatures will be a little more seasonable but not nearly what we would expect in January or the middle of Winter. More wind is in the forecast later in the week and into the weekend as another Pacific storm system will drop a cold front into West Texas with only a very slight chance at some rain. Overall...the forecast looks mainly dry and unseasonably mild into next week.
Midland girl injured in crash on electric skateboard
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Around 6:29 p.m. on January 1, officers responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said a girl, who was not identified by age or name, was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane […]
Midland Police Department investigating accident involving a pedestrian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:29 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an accident involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that a juvenile female was riding an electric skateboard in the 5500 block of Magellan St. The juvenile crossed the intersection...
14-year-old dies in pedestrian crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Midland, a 14-year-old Midland girl involved in a pedestrian accident on Jan. 1, 2023, has died. Following the accident, the victim was taken to Lubbock, where she died. Following an investigation by the Midland Police Department, it was determined no...
Big Spring closes Goliad, 18th intersection due to water leak
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning the public about a road closure due to a large water leak. This leak has forced the closure of Goliad and E. 18th starting 2 p.m. on Dec. 28. Repairs are underway, and citizens are asked to avoid...
14-year-old girl dies following crash on electric skateboard
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release. The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she […]
Group looking to help keep West Texans in need warm this winter
MIDLAND, Texas — Winter can be a hard time for some families. "I think we have a lot more poverty here than people realize, especially when it comes to our kiddos," said Rachel Box - CFO of Alpha & Omega in Odessa and Owner of Quality Consulting of Midland and creator of the Free Page.
City of Odessa warns of low water pressure from line break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning some citizens may experience low water pressure due to a line break. Citizens in the 1500-1600 blocks of Wincrest may experience low water pressure as of 9 a.m. Thursday. At this time the city has not released an estimated time...
Crash north of Midland leaves one dead
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday afternoon, officers responded to a crash in Martin County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306. A 2020 Semi-Truck was also traveling south on State Highway 349 and slowed...
Water leak causing pressure issues in Big Spring
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring is warning some residents that they will have little to no water pressure for a while. This is due to repairs being made on a water leak in the vicinity of Wasson and Parkway Rd. While the warning was issued...
Lamesa man injured in Thursday evening crash that left one dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamesa man was injured in a crash that left another man dead on Thursday evening. Emergency crews in Martin County responded to a crash north of Midland on State Highway 349 at 11:14 p.m., according to a report. Police stated 46-year-old Robin Nelson of...
One killed, Lamesa man injured after crash in Martin Co., DPS said
One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Beyond the Bow: National Weather Service employee dedicates life to keeping people safe
MIDLAND, Texas — Weather and the environment can not only be inconvenient at times, but it can also get destructive and dangerous. Greg Murdoch moved to West Texas back in 1991 with one goal: to protect the public. After 30 years of experience and several awards later, Murdoch can...
Drinking safety tips for New Year's
ODESSA, Texas — According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 881 DUI crashes causing 42 fatalities in West Texas last year. The Permian Basin Regional Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noticed trends related to drinking-related accidents near the end of the year. “Alcohol-related accidents in...
Human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is investigating after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas on Friday morning. Around 11:18 a.m. on December 30, officers responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains were, in fact, human and may have been there for an “extended period of […]
Midland County teen hopes future is in the bags
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ayden Sorley plies his craft in a shop behind his family’s house. “This is where I make my boards,” he said, showing a corner of the shop with a table saw, sander, and wood. “This all started because I didn’t want to do art.”
One dead in Christmas day crash in Ector County
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A crash in Ector County Sunday evening has left an Odessa woman dead. According to DPS, a Volkswagon was traveling northbound on SL 338. A Kia carrying Aracelli Villa was traveling southbound on SL 338. For unknown reasons, the Volkswagon went into the southbound lane and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. The driver of the Kia attempted to avoid a crash but was hit by the Volkswagon. Villa was pronounced dead at the Medical Center.
Meet the first babies of 2023 in Midland-Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital and Medical Center Hospital have welcomed their first babies of 2023. In Midland, Matias Hernandez was born at 12:12 a.m. to parents Erika Flores Fuentes and Juan Hernandez. He weighed seven pounds one ounce. In Odessa, David Maximilano Esteban Soto was born at...
