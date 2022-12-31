ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Biden to visit Covington

On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year

Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it. “Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

15-year-old missing in Laurel County

A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime

An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport. MORE: https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/southeast/american-airlines-crewmember-killed-at-alabama-airport/ #airport #alabama #accident.
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday

The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. “These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve

Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year's Eve, officials said.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB

#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents. Developing Story: https://bit.ly/3WZuByN.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
LEXINGTON, KY

