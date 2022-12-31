Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
Biden to visit Covington
On Wednesday President Biden will be in Covington to deliver remarks on rebuilding infrastructure.
fox56news.com
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year
Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week.
WKYT 27
Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark's increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren't happy about it. "Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that's supposed to be...
fox56news.com
Lexington tenants speak out about apartment conditions: 'This is unlivable'
With rent due in the coming weekend, many tenants at The Veridian Apartments in Lexington are pushing back on having to pay for rent.
fox56news.com
Lexington councilwoman reflects on her journey from corrections to city council
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Tayna Fogle went from being in corrections to serving as a councilwoman. As a newly elected councilwoman, her journey from being a convicted felon to now fighting against harsh drug sentences was a tough one. "I just want them to believe in government again,...
fox56news.com
15-year-old missing in Laurel County
A 15-year-old has been reported missing about two miles north of London.
Lexington among 2 Ky. cities listed as neediest in US
Where does Lexington rank among the neediest cities in the United States?
fox56news.com
Airline worker killed in "industrial accident" | NewsNation Prime
An airline employee in Alabama is dead on New Year's Eve due to an industrial incident, according to the Montgomery Regional Airport.
linknky.com
Kentucky State Police announce traffic checkpoints Sunday
The Kentucky State Police announced Sunday they will conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 6 area of Kentucky. Post 6 includes Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon counties. "These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the...
fox56news.com
What Kentucky small business owners think of the 6% sales tax increase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As of Jan. 1, many businesses in Kentucky will have to start adding a 6% sales tax to their services. For a full list of the 35 services affected by the new sales tax, click here: Sales Tax Facts 2022 – Sep.pdf (ky.gov)
WTVQ
1st Lexington baby of 2023 born at UK Chandler Hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is celebrating the new year with a new baby!. UK says the first baby of the year was born at UK Chandler Hospital at 4:50 a.m. January 1st. The baby girl named Jetrude Abemba was born weighing 4 pounds and 15 ounces.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
Body of missing Elizabethtown man found in Marion County, suspect charged with murder
Kentucky State Police have charged one man with murder after the body of a missing person was found in an outbuilding in Marion County.
fox56news.com
Police attacked by man with machete near Times Square on New Year’s Eve
Three NYPD officers were attacked by a machete-wielding assailant who was swiftly shot by police near Times Square on New Year's Eve, officials said.
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana student safely returned after being taken from school playground by woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Scott County School officials say a woman took a child from the Austin Elementary playground on Monday, but police quickly returned the student within minutes. According to a letter sent home to parents from Principal Beverly Turner and Assistant Principal Sherry Fugate, a woman came onto...
fox56news.com
2 pounds of meth seized after traffic stop in Frankfort, 1 man arrested
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A central Kentucky man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Monday. Kentucky State Police said 33-year-old Jarod Nicely, of Menifee County, was pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle led troopers to find two pounds of meth in his vehicle. Nicely...
fox56news.com
Petito lawyer claims Brian Laundrie's mother offered shovel to bury Gabby's body | #HeyJB
#BREAKING: Petito lawyer Pat Reilly claims #BrianLaundrie's mother offered him a shovel to help bury the body, according to the newest court filing in the lawsuit filed by #GabbyPetito's parents.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a homicide and shooting that occurred at the 400 block of Bradley Court Friday night. Police say they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim suffered reported life-threatening...
fox56news.com
3 men shot, 1 dead in Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Friday. At 7:20 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Bradley Court regarding reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three men on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. One...
