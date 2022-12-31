Read full article on original website
44-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County
A 44-year-old woman from Davie was killed last week after she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Marion County. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 30, a 57-year-old man from Naples was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 27, near the intersection of NW 97th Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
click orlando
Troopers investigate hit-and-run crash that killed 1 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Ocala man was stuck and killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday as he stood in a turn lane on State Road 35 in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:25 p.m. in the northbound left turn...
ocala-news.com
Ocala pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve
A 40-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on State Road 35 in Ocala on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 40-year-old man from Ocala was standing in the left turn lane of State Road 35, just south of SE 28th Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WESH
Pedestrian killed in Marion County hit-and-run, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Marion County late on New Year's Eve. According to FHP, the crash happened around 11:25 p.m. when the front of an unknown vehicle struck a pedestrian in the left turn lane of State Road 35 just south of SE 28th Street in Marion County.
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
Pedestrian killed in deadly Central Florida hit-and-run crash, troopers search for vehicle
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Marion County. The crash happened Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 35 and Southeast 28th Street. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Troopers said...
WESH
FHP: Man dies after SUV overturns, crashes into tree in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. Florida Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a Flagler County crash on New Year's Day. Around 8:30 a.m., an SUV northbound on Interstate 95 ran off of the roadway as it approached Matanzas Woods Parkway.
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 New Year’s Eve accident claims 1, injures 3
One Ocala teen died and three others are in critical condition following a single-vehicle accident at the I-75 Archer exit offramp in Gainesville on Saturday night. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 17-year-old Ocala female was driving a sedan and the accident occurred at the 384 mile marker on I-75 at 10:48 p.m. No details were given on how the vehicle lost control or in which direction it went off the Archer exit ramp.
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park man dies in crash on New Year’s Eve after speeding driver runs red light
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 28-year-old Orange Park man is dead after being hit by a speeding driver on Saturday night in Middleburg, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP report, just before 8 p.m., a 40-year-old Middleburg man was speeding in a Lincoln Navigator as he drove south in the left lane on State Road 21 also known as Blanding Boulevard. The 28-year-old man was driving a Nissan Sentra and turned left from County Road 220 to get onto SR 21 when the Navigator ran a red light and crashed into the Sentra, the report said.
WCJB
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on Saturday. The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit. The driver then fled the scene. Authorities are working to identify the...
WESH
Families mourn 2 men shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Ocala community came together Monday to remember 30-year-old Damonta Harris and 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey. The two were shot and killed at a gathering near Southwest 5th Street on New Year’s Day. Croskey’s father reminisced on his son’s life and reflected on...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
flaglerlive.com
Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on I-95, North of Palm Coast Parkway
A 29-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash when his SUV veered into the wood-line on I-95, a mile north of Palm Coast Parkway, Sunday morning. The crash took place at 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a black, almost-new Ford Bronco, traveling north on I-95 at about 75 mph. It was in the left lane, but then veered across the center and right lane of traffic and continued into the woods, flipping several times and going deep into the brush.
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
2 people killed, 4 others injured in early morning shooting at large gathering in Ocala, police say
OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left two people dead and four others injured in Ocala. Ocala police said the shooting happened Sunday around 4:30 a.m. near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street, a few blocks south of Silver Springs Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
