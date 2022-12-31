NORFOLK, Va. — Being accused by head coach Jeff Jones of being soft should have stung the Old Dominion men's basketball team. Two nights after Jones questioned his players' toughness following a lackluster loss to Arkansas State, the Monarchs hit the floor at Chartway Arena Saturday afternoon with far more gusto and held off Louisiana, 70-66. It was ODU's first Sun Belt Conference victory in 32 seasons – the Monarchs rejoined the league in July after leaving in 1991 – and came against the consensus preseason favorite to win the league title. ODU was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Sun Belt.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO