Newport News, VA

wnewsj.com

WC women outlast Mount Union on NYE

ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team ended the first half on a 15-2 run and cruised to a 65-46 victory Saturday over the University of Mount Union in Ohio Athletic Conference action from the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex. The victory was the first for...
WILMINGTON, OH
13newsnow.com

Northeastern’s second-half pressure too much for W&M women

BOSTON — Midway through the third quarter, William & Mary had taken a one-point lead with its defense. But in a blink, everything turned the other way. With a relentless full-court press, Northeastern took control and pulled away for a 71-57 win Sunday afternoon in Boston. The Tribe (5-8, 0-2 CAA) was outscored 32-8 in an 11-minute, 40-second stretch that overlapped the third and fourth quarters.
BOSTON, MA
13newsnow.com

Monarchs Fall at James Madison, 68-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Old Dominion women's basketball led 34-30 at halftime but could not keep up with James Madison in the second half as the Monarchs dropped their Sun Belt conference game 68-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. "For some reason we're coming out flat...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

ODU men's basketball team holds off Louisiana, 70-66, to claim first Sun Belt victory

NORFOLK, Va. — Being accused by head coach Jeff Jones of being soft should have stung the Old Dominion men's basketball team. Two nights after Jones questioned his players' toughness following a lackluster loss to Arkansas State, the Monarchs hit the floor at Chartway Arena Saturday afternoon with far more gusto and held off Louisiana, 70-66. It was ODU's first Sun Belt Conference victory in 32 seasons – the Monarchs rejoined the league in July after leaving in 1991 – and came against the consensus preseason favorite to win the league title. ODU was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Sun Belt.
NORFOLK, VA
spectrumnews1.com

Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

124-year-old business in Newport closing next week

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
CINCINNATI, OH

