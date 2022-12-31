Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WC women outlast Mount Union on NYE
ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team ended the first half on a 15-2 run and cruised to a 65-46 victory Saturday over the University of Mount Union in Ohio Athletic Conference action from the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex. The victory was the first for...
13newsnow.com
Northeastern’s second-half pressure too much for W&M women
BOSTON — Midway through the third quarter, William & Mary had taken a one-point lead with its defense. But in a blink, everything turned the other way. With a relentless full-court press, Northeastern took control and pulled away for a 71-57 win Sunday afternoon in Boston. The Tribe (5-8, 0-2 CAA) was outscored 32-8 in an 11-minute, 40-second stretch that overlapped the third and fourth quarters.
13newsnow.com
Monarchs Fall at James Madison, 68-54
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Old Dominion women's basketball led 34-30 at halftime but could not keep up with James Madison in the second half as the Monarchs dropped their Sun Belt conference game 68-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. "For some reason we're coming out flat...
Team USA softball players coach youth at Newport News event
Odicci Alexander was one of two Team USA members in Newport News to help the next generation of softball players. Alexander was a standout on the James Madison team that reached the semifinals of the 2021 Women's College World Series.
13newsnow.com
ODU men's basketball team holds off Louisiana, 70-66, to claim first Sun Belt victory
NORFOLK, Va. — Being accused by head coach Jeff Jones of being soft should have stung the Old Dominion men's basketball team. Two nights after Jones questioned his players' toughness following a lackluster loss to Arkansas State, the Monarchs hit the floor at Chartway Arena Saturday afternoon with far more gusto and held off Louisiana, 70-66. It was ODU's first Sun Belt Conference victory in 32 seasons – the Monarchs rejoined the league in July after leaving in 1991 – and came against the consensus preseason favorite to win the league title. ODU was picked to finish ninth in the 14-team Sun Belt.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: After calling a perfect game, Ryan Day hands it away with awful choice
With Ohio sports betting LIVE NOW, you can sign-up today and get hundreds of dollars in bonuses to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Ryan Day trudged to the mound in the 9th inning, perfect game still intact....
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Big Builds: Where Hampton Roads' major developments stand as 2023 begins
From the HRBT expansion to the Virginia Beach Dome Site project and Military Circle, the region's major developments hope to make major strides in the new year.
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'
People in Virginia Beach said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023! But if you've been drinking, think twice before getting behind the wheel.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach woman shaken up by arrest of college stabbing suspect, who she used to know
Bryan Kohberger was arrested last week, and is accused of killing four Univ. of Idaho students back in November. A woman who knew him as a child is still reeling.
13newsnow.com
Newport News police search for missing woman
Christine Cunningham was last seen at 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 on Rouvalis Circle, which is near Big Bethel Reservoir. If you've seen her since then, please call police.
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
WKRC
124-year-old business in Newport closing next week
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Sycamore High School grad gunned down in Colerain Township
SYMMES, Ohio — Rodney Harris Jr. was known among family and friends as a fun-loving young man and the life of any party. His nickname was Duce. "Well, number two. He's the second. He was junior, so I just called him Duce," said Rodney Harris Sr. Harris Sr.'s face...
13newsnow.com
Idaho suspect's high school friend, who lives in Virginia Beach, speaks out
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger rocked the nation, charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho college students. For people like Casey Arntz, the news of the arrest hits close to home, with her mom calling to break the news. "And...
Fox 19
1 person dies following crash on I-75 North near Norwood exit
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 North near the Norwood exit just after midnight Sunday morning, police said. Officers say the car went off the guardrail and crashed into a pole. It’s unclear who in the car died and how many people were...
Hampton Police investigate after driver shot on Mercury Blvd near I-64 on-ramp
Police in Hampton say a man driving along Mercury Boulevard near the I-64 on-ramp was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. He's expected to survive.
