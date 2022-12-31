ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled

CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
CINCINNATI, OH
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting

CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
DAYTON, OH
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
CINCINNATI, OH

