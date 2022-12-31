Read full article on original website
Crash, possible entrapment cleared on east I-275 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 between Five Mile Road and State Route 125 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. First responders are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on the interstate in Anderson Township, Monday afternoon.
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the...
Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Assault with injury reported on Hillside Avenue in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on I-75 in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
1 man, 2 children dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m.
Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to Reading Road in Avondale for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
2 hospitalized after multiple-vehicle I-75 crash
The crash occurred near Dryden Road and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township
CLEVES, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on East Miami River Road in Miami Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Report of shots fired on Reading Road in Avondale, suspects fled
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a report of shots fired at 3504 Reading Road in Avondale. Reportedly as many as three suspects, that have now fled the scene. Unknown injury status. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic...
Woman breaks into home, attempts to kidnap 5-month-old baby, mother says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother in Ohio said a woman broke into her home and attempted to kidnap her 5-month-old daughter. Cassie Cantrell said she was exhausted Friday night and fell asleep in her Middletown home next to her three children. Cantrell said she woke minutes later to...
Hamilton Police issues warning about phone scam after woman loses money
HAMILTON — Hamilton Police have issued a warning to its residents about a phone scam targeting the community, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. >>Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam. Scammers are calling pretending to be police officers saying they have a...
Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal East Price Hill shooting
CINCINNATI — One man has died and another has been arrested after a fatal shooting early New Year's morning in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police. Officials say around 2:38 a.m. Sunday morning, District 3 officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Purcell Avenue.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Monday morning. Police and medics responded to a shooting at the cross of Woodbine Avenue and Russet Avenue around 12:19 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Man killed in Dayton shooting identified.
Police: 2 men hospitalized after argument ends in stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Two men were injured after a stabbing in Springfield early Sunday morning. Springfield Police were called to the 1300 block of Sunset Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a male being stabbed, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7. Only one of...
Man hospitalized after 2 vehicles crash in Dayton
DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after two vehicles crashed Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics responded to the intersection of West Stewart Street and Oldfield Avenue at 2:55 a.m. after two vehicles crashed, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. A man...
Report of a crash on I-275W near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway
LOVELAND, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on I-275 West near Loveland-Madeira exit, car exited roadway, unknown injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
1 dead, 1 injured in East Price Hill shooting
Corey Williams, 40, was killed in an early morning shooting in East Price Hill Sunday. Christopher Harris, 29, was charged with murder.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen fire in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters responded to a structure fire in Hyde Park, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 3600 block of Herschel Avenue for reports of a kitchen on fire. According to a report from...
Report of a crash with entrapment on Bridle Road in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with entrapment at 8275 Bridle Road in Anderson Township, near Eight Mile Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by...
Police ask for help finding suspects accused of damaging Fort St. Clair light display
EATON — The Eaton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of damaging a local light display. Police said around 9 p.m. Friday a black or dark-colored pick-up truck carrying multiple young adults or teenagers was seen damaging light displays as well as donation bins and causing a disturbance inside Fort St. Clair.
