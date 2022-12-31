Oprah Winfrey, Monica Lewinsky & More Female Anchors & Friends Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters

Image Credit: Shutterstock

It is a sad evening in journalism, as the iconic news reporter Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, ABC News reported on Dec. 30, 2022. In a statement to HollywoodLife, her rep said that she “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women.” Since the news of her passing broke, many celebrities and famous news reporters took to social media to mourn the icon, including former The View star Meghan McCain, 38, and many other former co-hosts of the series.

Barbara Walters was a legendary news reporter who died at the age of 93 in Dec. 2022. (Shutterstock)

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has long expressed her admiration for fellow journalist Barbara Walters — and her tribute to the late ABC anchor was no exception. “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” she wrote via Instagram, including a stunning portrait photo of the two of them.

Oprah Winfrey pays tribute to Barbara Walters. (Instagram/Oprah Winfrey)

“She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light,” Oprah also said.

Diane Sawyer

Fellow ABC news anchor Diane Sawyer, 77, posted a thoughtful tribute for her former colleague — crediting Barbara for “opening the door” for women like her. “Barbara was a trailblazer, a singular force who opened the door for every woman in television news,” the Glasgow, Kentucky native began on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two on-set at ABC News.

Diane Sawyer pays tribute to Barbara Walters. (Instagram/Diane Sawyer)

“She was also the history maker right down the hall — my friend and road buddy, eager to talk about the news world, the decades of passionate work — the curiosity and laughter that gets us all through. Sadness. Gratitude. And a salute from all of us who know what we owe her,” the ABC World News anchor wrote.

Monica Lewinksy

Monica Lewinsky was famously interviewed for the first time by Barbara when she was just 25 years old after the scandal following her affair with former President Bill Clinton. The interview originally aired on The interview aired on March 4, 1999, and to this day, remains one of the most-watched television interviews in history. Lewinsky, now 49, shared a tribute to Barbara after her death.

“Sad to lose another icon. Hats off to you Barbara Walters and to all the other amazing people who left us this year,” she wrote via Instagram, also writing a tweet revealing they stayed in touch. “a short thread on barbara walters’ passing: i knew barbara for over half of my life. we met in the spring of 1998, in the midst of the starr investigation; i was 24. i remarked that this was the first time i’d ever been in serious trouble. i’d basically been a good kid,” she began in her first tweet. “…got good grades, didn’t do drugs, never shoplifted etc. without missing a beat barbara said: monica, next time shoplift,” she recalled.

“we stayed in touch over the past 25 years. the last time we saw each other was for lunch a few years ago. of course, she was charming, witty and some of her questions were still her signature interview style,” Monica — who later went on to host 2003’s Mr. Personality — added.

““so tell me, monica, how do you feel …etc etc.’ she was the very first person with whom i ever sat for a television interview,” she wrote in her final tweet. “and will certainly be my most memorable. barbara will be missed by many — including me. sending love to jackie, george + her other friends.”

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney took to Facebook to share a personal photo of himself and wife Nancy Shevell, 63, with Barbara. “Nancy and I are so saddened by the news of her dear cousin Barbara Walters’ passing. The two of them enjoyed a deep loving relationship over many years and I was proud to share some of those special moments,” the 80-year-old Beatles legend shared to his official page.

“Barbara was an amazing woman who more than held her own in the early days of male-dominated television and went on to become a worldwide celebrity known for her many perceptive interviews with stars from every walk of life. We will miss her but always remember her with great fondness. Xx,” the British-born star signed off.

Robin Roberts

Fellow ABC news anchor and Good Morning America host Robin Roberts shared a heartrending post for her friend and late colleague. “Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family,” Robin tweeted.

Deborah Roberts

Deborah Roberts, ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent, took to social media to pay tribute to Barbara after her death was confirmed by the network. “So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters,” she penned alongside of an old photo of the two of them. “What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program.”

Katie Couric

Katie Couric called Barbara Walters the “OG of female broadcasters” in her tribute, sharing a sweet personal memory between the two that included a note from Barbara herself! “Barbara Walters was the OG of female broadcasters. She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled,” Katie wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two together.

“I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement. When I landed a big (impromptu) interview with President Bush, she wrote me a note that I still have framed in my office,” she added, before sharing the sweet message from 1992 about her interview with President George H. W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush.

“‘Dear Katie, You were terrific with Mrs. Bush (you knew far more than she did) and nabbing the President was a real coup. You are so darn good! Bravo! Barbara,'” the message from the late anchor read.

“As I wrote in my book, she liked to say we were similar—-that neither of us was particularly glamorous. I never quite knew how to take that! But the fact that Barbara saw some of her on me was nothing but a compliment. Thank you for everything, Barbara. #RIP,” Katie added in her sentimental note.

Maria Shriver

Maria Shriver took to Twitter to post about Barbara after her death. “#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well,” she wrote.

Tamron Hall

Fellow television personality and talk show host Tamron Hall posted a short but poignant post for Barbara. “The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters,” she wrote on Twitter, alongside a stunning black-and-white portrait of the television personality.

Meghan McCain

The daughter of former U.S. Senator John McCain, Meghan, was one of the first celebrities to publicly react to Barbara’s death on Dec. 30. “Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism,” the 38-year-old wrote. “Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon.”

Dan Rather

Fellow journalism legend Dan Rather shared a thoughtful tribute for Barbara. “The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity,” the 91-year-old said.

“Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

Don Lemon

CNN‘s Don Lemon was quick to jump onto social media after learning news of Barbara’s death. “She was obviously amazing on television but I selfishly loved spending time with her in person,” the anchor wrote.

“Sitting next to her at a dinner party was the best seat in the house. With love, respect and admiration – rest in peace Barbara Walters,” he added as a final salute.

Jake Tapper

CNN news anchor Jake Tapper, 53, was another notable figure to post a tribute for the late 93-year-old. “ABC News: Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV icon, dies at 93 Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends,” he wrote via Twitter on Dec. 30.

Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell co-hosted The View with Barbara for a controversial eight month stint in 2006 through to 2007, returning for another year in 2014. The former talk show host took to Instagram after her death with a tribute, writing simply “legend” and “#ripbarbarawalters.”

Lynda Carter

Following the news, Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 71, took to Twitter to share a video of an interview with Barbara from many years ago. “Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included,” her tribute read. “Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything.” In the clip, everyone was commenting on Lynda’s outfit from the hit 1970s character, but Barbara and her shared a laugh while Lynda called her “my friend.”

Bernice King

Bernice King mourns Barbara. (bernice king twitter)

Bernice King, 59, who is the daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the great Barbara. “Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered,” she captioned the snapshot of herself with Barbara.

Joan Lunden

Joan Lunden mourns Barbara Walters. (Joan Lunden twitter)

Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden, 72, shared a throwback snapshot of her and Barbara in her tribute as well. “We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her,” she captioned the black-and-white photo. Both Barbara and Joan worked at ABC for many years.