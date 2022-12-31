Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Ryan Strome scores, but Ducks open the New Year with loss to Flyers
Ryan Strome scored, and John Gibson had 29 saves but the Ducks open the New Year with a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday at Honda Center.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 6 (Carter, Heinen), 8:40. Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 7:46. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krejci, Hall), 17:36. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-6-8_28. Boston 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-7-2 (21 shots-19 saves), Pittsburgh, Jarry 15-5-4 (8-8). Boston, Ullmark...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
Knicks snap 3-game home losing skid, beat Suns 102-83
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 102-83 win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday in Ne
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
Porterville Recorder
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
