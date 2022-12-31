ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 6 (Carter, Heinen), 8:40. Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 7:46. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krejci, Hall), 17:36. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-6-8_28. Boston 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-7-2 (21 shots-19 saves), Pittsburgh, Jarry 15-5-4 (8-8). Boston, Ullmark...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
Vegas 3, Colorado 2

Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46. Third Period_5, Colorado, Rantanen 25 (Lehkonen, MacKinnon), 11:07. Shots on Goal_Vegas 7-15-6_28. Colorado 9-9-11_29. Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of...
BOULDER, CO
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
CINCINNATI, OH
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO

