wfft.com
Polar riders and polar swimmers kick off new year in Fort Wayne
Bikers went for their annual Polar Ride from the Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne. Others chose to swim in the Saint Joe River at Johnny Appleseed Park.
WANE-TV
Race into the new year with Fort Wayne athletic store’s ‘Resolution Run’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Whether you’re a long-time runner or looking to start in 2023, you can ring in the new year with a local athletic store’s 2023 Resolution Run. Fleet Feet Fort Wayne is holding a 5K run Saturday morning starting at their southwest location on Coventry Lane. There will be refreshments and a mimosa toast to the new year.
WANE-TV
Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne continues annual ‘Polar Ride’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A group of motorcycle riders kicked off 2023 with a 10-mile “Polar Ride.”. Riders met up Sunday at Harley-Davidson of Fort Wayne for the first organized ride of the year. The dealership on Illinois Road has made the event an annual tradition.
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
wfft.com
Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. “Got here as soon as I could after that,” Johnson said. He turned into the parking lot to see a silver sedan with...
WANE-TV
Dupont, Parkview Hospitals announce first births of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason. The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in...
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WANE-TV
Looking forward to Fort Wayne’s 2023 housing market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Many homebuyers were discouraged by the market in 2022. It was a year characterized by high-interest rates. “Unprecedented swings in interests rates to go from January of 2022, below 3% to over 7% at one point,” said Sam Hartman, a realtor with Coldwell Banker. “Anytime there is that drastic change and that much uncertainty for consumers, it’s going to put them in a difficult spot.”
WANE-TV
Real estate agency eyes office, retail spaces in southwest Fort Wayne in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A real estate agency in Fort Wayne is planning a new building in southwest Fort Wayne that will be home to retail, office and medical spaces. Bradley Company plans to have the 12,000 square foot building, located at 9307 Illinois Road, completed and ready to be leased by spring 2023.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
wfft.com
Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
Your News Local
Peru Police Department announce Captain Hoover retirement
PERU, IN- After 26 years of service to the City of Peru, December 31st, 2022, marked the last shift for Captain Steve Hoover, badge #Z54. Throughout his career, Steve has served as a Detective Sergeant, Patrol Sergeant, Patrol Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief of Police. For the last three years, he has been the Captain of Patrol.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne inner-city icon passes away - Funeral Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne woman who was an inner-city icon has passed away. Brenda Lee Robinson died Wednesday, December 21 at the age of 78, according to an obituary on the Community Funeral Care Carmichael Chapel website. A dedicated community advocate, Robinson started working as a...
wfft.com
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
Your News Local
Wabash City Police announce Captain Honeycutt retirement
WABASH, IN- The Wabash City Police Department announced the retirement of Captain Jerry D. Honeycutt. Jerry joined the Wabash City Police Department on May 04, 1990. Captain Honeycutt was a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy class 90-103. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he held the rank of Patrolman, Sergeant, and Captain. During Captain Honeycutt’s career, he has helped train over forty-four new officers. Captain Honeycutt has had extensive training in law enforcement such as IDACS/NCIC, Datamaster, Taser, Advanced Traffic Law, Ident-a-kit, Railroad School, Drug Investigations, Child Molest Investigations, Supervisor School, and hundreds of other schools. Captain Honeycutt was a bicycle patrol officer and department sniper. Captain Honeycutt has worked all three shifts in his career. Captain Honeycutt has worked under five Mayors and seven police chiefs. Captain Honeycutt’s official last day as a member of the police department is February 28, 2023. The Wabash City Police Department thanks him for over thirty-two years of service to the citizens of Wabash.
wfft.com
Man charged with murder, robbery in 2017 stabbings of Fort Wayne couple
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of killing a Fort Wayne couple after breaking into their home in 2017 to steal marijuana. Investigators charged Dustin Neal of Fort Wayne with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery on Friday after he was arrested in Wells County.
