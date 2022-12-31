ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Highschool Basketball Pro

Kentwood, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Kentwood, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Renaissance High School basketball team will have a game with East Kentwood High School on January 02, 2023, 12:15:00.
MLive.com

Muskegon-area basketball scores for 12/29

MUSKEGON -- Here is a roundup of how all the Muskegon-area high school basketball teams performed on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. In the consolation game of the Manistee Catholic Tournament, Calvary Christian fought off tired legs and steadily pulled away in the win. “We were pleased with the boys bouncing...
fhcsportsreport.com

Boys varsity basketball falls just short against Hudsonville

After emerging victorious against Covenant Christian two days prior, Rangerball was set to play local powerhouse Hudsonville in the finals of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament. As Hudsonville is renowned for being one of the top teams in the area, the boys knew they’d have to give it their all to come out on top–that they did, but unfortunately, the Rangers fell 54-50 against the Eagles.
247Sports

Michigan freshman linebacker enters the Transfer Portal

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan linebacker Deuce Spurlock has entered the Transfer Portal, he announced Monday afternoon. “My parents and I sat down recently to discuss my future endeavors as a student athlete. After much prayer and discussion, I have decided to enter my name into the Transfer Portal,” he wrote. “Special thanks to Coach Harbaugh, Coach Minter, and his defensive staff for their time and support. I’d like to express my sincere appreciation for the outstanding administration and training staff.
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
MLive.com

College basketball picks: Maryland vs. Michigan prediction for Jan 1

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Conference play is here and the Big Ten figures to be one of the best leagues in college basketball once again. Sunday will...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
WOOD

MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville

Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
WOOD

Chance of a Thunderstorm in MI and a Severe Storm in the South

There is decent chance of severe thunderstorms across parts of the Southern U.S. this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map above) out for most of Arkansas, NE Texas, NW Louisiana, SE Oklahoma and small parts of SE. Missouri, and SW Tennessee.
