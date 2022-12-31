After emerging victorious against Covenant Christian two days prior, Rangerball was set to play local powerhouse Hudsonville in the finals of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament. As Hudsonville is renowned for being one of the top teams in the area, the boys knew they’d have to give it their all to come out on top–that they did, but unfortunately, the Rangers fell 54-50 against the Eagles.

HUDSONVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO