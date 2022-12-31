Read full article on original website
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
A new lobster boat hits the water in MaineDoug StewartSouth Bristol, ME
Things To Do In Maine Friday 12/9 to Sunday 12/11The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Brunswick in 48 Hours
Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
Stewardship Education Alliance supports local schools with second 2022 grant cycle
Thanks to the generosity of donors, Stewardship Education Alliance was able to offer a second grant cycle to fund four additional grants to teachers in local schools for a total of ten in 2022. “Members of the Board and Advisory Board of S.E.A. are delighted to announce the following awards...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
LincolnHealth’s first 2023 baby born to Waldoboro couple
LincolnHealth Miles Maternity welcomed Jude Owen Dow at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1, making him likely the first baby born in Maine in 2023, according to a news release. He weighed 8 pounds, ½ ounce and was 20 ½ inches long. He is the son of Kasey and...
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
Bird watching, cross-country ski and snowshoe party offered through Belfast watershed coalition
BELFAST — The Belfast Bay Watershed Coalition’s monthly winter Harbor Bird Watch at the Belfast footbridge will be happening Saturday, Jan. 7, from 8:30 - 10 a.m. Ron Harrell and Gary Gulezian will be at the footbridge with their telescopes to show people whatever birds are in the harbor area and answer questions about them. Bring personal binoculars and dress appropriately for the weather.
Westbrook, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
Portland hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) -The first baby of 2023 born in Portland has arrived. Maine Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born...
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 22-28. James D. St. Pierre, 32, of Belfast, probation violation in Belfast Nov. 13, 2020, five months in jail and probation partially revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of scheduled drugs in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Sept. 6, 2021, dismissed; unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation; unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Belfast Nov. 3, 2021, 18 months in prison with all suspended and two years of probation.
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to discover, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service.
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Camden Public Library announces calendar of events for Jan. 2023
CAMDEN — Camden Public Library has announced its Calendar of Events for January 2023. January 4 through January 29, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. "Resurgence: UMVA in the Midcoast” Exhibit in the Picker Room Gallery at the Camden Public Library. After many years of dormancy, a new effort to bring back the Midcoast Chapter of the Union of Maine Visual Artists is culminating in this group exhibition at the Camden Public Library during the month of January. The art exhibited includes photography, painting, monoprints, and mixed media work. Find more information at librarycamden.org.
Search of car in Skowhegan executed as part of ongoing investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Skowhegan police said Sunday they recovered thousands of dollars in cash, a firearm, and illicit drugs following a search of a car overnight as part of an ongoing investigation stemming from an incident Thursday night, during which five individuals in ski masks reportedly evaded police. Skowhegan...
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
Dec. 31 update: Midcoast adds 14 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
