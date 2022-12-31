ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, TX

Staying sober through the holidays

By Victoria Balderrama
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14l7dE_0jzHKtD500

The American Addictions Center estimates 1-in-8 adults struggle with both drug and alcohol use disorders.

William Grimes has been struggling with drug addiction for several years now. He tells Action 10 News that staying sober around the holidays is a challenge.

"You hear it with alcoholism a lot but not on the drug side of things. Once an addict always an addict,” Grimes said.

He said being around family can be a trigger for those in recovery.

"I’m not worried about relapsing but it's at a point where I don't want to set myself up,” Grimes explained.

Selina Lopez Hinojosa agrees that the holidays can test your sobriety. She has spent the last 20 years battling addiction and dedicates her time helping others do the same.

"There's so many triggers. When I say triggers, it can be people, place, situations that cause you to think about your vices,” Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said she understands how difficult it is to get sober and stay sober.

"It's important to let others know about your sobriety (and) when it's time to excuse myself from certain situations, " Jonathan Hayward, director of Adult Mental Health Services at the Coastal Plains Community Center said. " Wrap yourself with people who know your plan and people who want to see you obtain your goal." .

If you’re hosting a New Year's Eve house party, there are ways to make it sobriety friendly by serving drinks only at a certain time or looking into making mocktails.

List of local resources:

Coastal Plains Community Center

200 Marriott Dr.

Portland, TX

361-777-3991

Toll Free: 1-888-819-5312

Crisis Hotline: 1-800-841-6467

Outreach, Screening, Assessment and Referral (OSAR)

Centralized intake number: 1-800-813-1233

Coastal Plains Community Center’s intake number: 361-358-8000

United Connections Counseling

201 E. Main St

Alice, TX

361-661-1060

Cenikor Treatment Center

5501 McBride Ln

Corpus Christi, TX

1-888-236-4567

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

'The Fonz' wishes Corpus Christi's 'Popcorn Guy' a Happy New Year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Dec. 28, we introduced you to Jason Grosboll after a video of him preparing popcorn at a Corpus Christi theater went viral on TikTok. Grosboll gives entertainment before customers' enjoy their movie by spinning the popcorn tubs on his thumbs and throwing them in the air-- similar to Tom Cruise's drink-making skills in "Cocktail."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Resale shop helps women learn life skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people find themselves living in a homeless shelter for a number of reasons, a local resale shop is helping women get a chance at a better life. In 2015, The non-profit Good Shepherd's Corner Resale Shop changed how they would give back to the community by not just giving back monetarily, but also through teaching and training in this life-changing program.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Volunteers are needed for Veterans' wreath pick up

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Veterans State Cemetery is asking the public's help for a good cause. Earlier this month thousands braved cold temperatures to lay out 4-thousand Christmas wreaths for our nation's heroes. Now they are asking your help to put those re-usable wreaths back into storage.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Hikes To Explore On The Texas Gulf Coast

Hikers won’t find towering, craggy mountains to explore, but what the Texas Gulf Coast offers is just as beautiful. Miles and miles of salt marshes, estuaries, and maritime woodlands make for an incredible hiking experience. Best of all, these trails are easy walking with short distances — perfect if you have little ones.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Accident Ends with Seven Dead in Duval County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Mexican news outlet said seven people lost their lives after an accident takes place in Duval County. According to El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo on the night of Friday, December 30, 2022, several vehicles were involved in an accident between Freer and George West.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Crossroads Covid-19 transmission level raised to high

VICTORIA, Texas – The CDC has put out the latest Covid-19 community transmission levels for counties through the United States. In Texas, the transmission levels for Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, and Lavaca counties have risen from medium to high. Other counties such as Jackson and Goliad are at a high transmission level as well. You can get four free Covid-19 tests...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Year's Eve shooting results in one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers were called to the 6400 block of South Padre Island Drive in regards to a shooting. When officers arrived, they saw that a 38-year-old male had been shot. He later died from his injuries at a local hospital, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy