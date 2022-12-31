Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees goes viral for reaction to pick-six

Few coaches go through the roller coaster of emotions during a game quite like Tommy Rees.

Rees went viral on Friday for his reaction to a pick-six thrown by Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner during the Fighting Irish’s 45-38 win over South Carolina in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Notre Dame trailed for most of the game and was down 24-10 in the second quarter, but they came back to win the game. They had taken their first lead of the game 38-31 on Logan Diggs’ 39-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The defense forced a 3-and-out right after that, but then Buchner gave the Gamecocks a huge break. He threw a 100-yard pick-six on first-and-goal from the 7.

Rees, who is Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, couldn’t believe it.

He probably thought the Fighting Irish were about to go up by two scores until that happened.

Rees also drew attention earlier this season for yelling at a different quarterback amid some struggles ( video here ). Nobody can question whether Rees cares about how his team is performing, that’s for sure.

