ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Rick Jewell, 72, of Belton, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Rick Jewell, 72, of Belton, Missouri passed away at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Charles Richard “Rick” Jewell was born in Centerville, Iowa, on August 11, 1950, the son of Charley and Anna (Scott) Jewell. He grew up in the Mendota, Missouri, area attending Carr grade school and graduating from Unionville High School with the class of 1969. Rick attended Moler Barber School in Kansas City. He was a barber at Holmeswood Barber Shop in south Kansas City, owned by his brother Jack Jewell. Rick purchased the business from his brother in February 2000 and was a barber in that location until his retirement. Rick married Donna Joye on December 9, 1990, and she survives at home.
BELTON, MO
ktvo.com

Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly at Centerpoint Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Kathryn Virginia Brown was born in Unionville, MO on December 8, 1942, to Boyd and Thelma (Coffman) Davis. She spent her childhood across the street from the Unionville City Park, feeling it was an extension of her own front yard. She spent endless hours playing there and welcomed all the other kids that came to visit. 1960 brought her graduation from Unionville High School, then work at the Tasty Freeze and Skelgas. On June 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald Brown, and moved to Newtown, Missouri as a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed helping Don in the field, especially raking hay so she could get a great suntan. Raising two daughters, Kathy and Don tended a large garden and she canned all summer. In the mid 70’s Kathy went to work at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Milan, staying until 2001. Later Don and Kathy moved to Unionville where she worked at Dollar General, loving the contact with customers.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
ktvo.com

Macon County motorcyclist wrecks after swerving for dog

CALLAO, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wrecked his motorcycle Sunday while trying to avoid a dog in the street. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on Pine Street in Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was driven by Mickael D. Wreidt, 20, of Callao. State troopers...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

1 adult, 2 teens injured when SUV hits deer north of Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri residents were injured in a crash on New Year's Day. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Route AX north of Macon. State troopers say an SUV driven by Callie Watkins, 30, of Clarence, Missouri, was eastbound in an SUV when she struck a deer in the roadway.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

NEMO man injured when side-by-side flips over late New Year's Eve

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri man suffered injuries in a late-night UTV crash on New Year's Eve. It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on private property five miles south of Bethel. State troopers say a side-by-side driven by Colton Miller, 29, of Bethel, was traveling northbound when...
BETHEL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy