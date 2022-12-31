Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decadesCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck OccursZack LoveCoatsville, MO
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900sCJ CoombsLancaster, MO
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Related
ktvo.com
Rick Jewell, 72, of Belton, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Rick Jewell, 72, of Belton, Missouri passed away at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Charles Richard “Rick” Jewell was born in Centerville, Iowa, on August 11, 1950, the son of Charley and Anna (Scott) Jewell. He grew up in the Mendota, Missouri, area attending Carr grade school and graduating from Unionville High School with the class of 1969. Rick attended Moler Barber School in Kansas City. He was a barber at Holmeswood Barber Shop in south Kansas City, owned by his brother Jack Jewell. Rick purchased the business from his brother in February 2000 and was a barber in that location until his retirement. Rick married Donna Joye on December 9, 1990, and she survives at home.
ktvo.com
Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Kathy Brown, 80, of Independence, MO, passed away unexpectedly at Centerpoint Medical Center on December 30, 2022. Kathryn Virginia Brown was born in Unionville, MO on December 8, 1942, to Boyd and Thelma (Coffman) Davis. She spent her childhood across the street from the Unionville City Park, feeling it was an extension of her own front yard. She spent endless hours playing there and welcomed all the other kids that came to visit. 1960 brought her graduation from Unionville High School, then work at the Tasty Freeze and Skelgas. On June 23, 1961, she married the love of her life, Donald Brown, and moved to Newtown, Missouri as a farmer’s wife. She enjoyed helping Don in the field, especially raking hay so she could get a great suntan. Raising two daughters, Kathy and Don tended a large garden and she canned all summer. In the mid 70’s Kathy went to work at ConAgra Frozen Foods in Milan, staying until 2001. Later Don and Kathy moved to Unionville where she worked at Dollar General, loving the contact with customers.
ktvo.com
Macon County motorcyclist wrecks after swerving for dog
CALLAO, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wrecked his motorcycle Sunday while trying to avoid a dog in the street. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on Pine Street in Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was driven by Mickael D. Wreidt, 20, of Callao. State troopers...
ktvo.com
1 adult, 2 teens injured when SUV hits deer north of Macon
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri residents were injured in a crash on New Year's Day. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Route AX north of Macon. State troopers say an SUV driven by Callie Watkins, 30, of Clarence, Missouri, was eastbound in an SUV when she struck a deer in the roadway.
ktvo.com
13-year-old boy driving UTV injured when he pulled into pickup's path in La Plata
LA PLATA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri boy driving a UTV was badly hurt when he failed to yield to a pickup truck in La Plata. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of northbound Highway 63 and Highway 156. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports...
ktvo.com
New Year's Eve crash leaves two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Iowa — KTVO is now learning that a December 31 single-vehicle crash has left two minors seriously injured in Van Buren County. The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old female from Milton, Iowa. Deputies say she was driving north on Lark Avenue, approximately two miles...
ktvo.com
NEMO man injured when side-by-side flips over late New Year's Eve
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri man suffered injuries in a late-night UTV crash on New Year's Eve. It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on private property five miles south of Bethel. State troopers say a side-by-side driven by Colton Miller, 29, of Bethel, was traveling northbound when...
Comments / 0