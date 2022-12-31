ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Macon County motorcyclist wrecks after swerving for dog

CALLAO, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wrecked his motorcycle Sunday while trying to avoid a dog in the street. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on Pine Street in Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was driven by Mickael D. Wreidt, 20, of Callao. State troopers...
MACON COUNTY, MO
1 adult, 2 teens injured when SUV hits deer north of Macon

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri residents were injured in a crash on New Year's Day. It happened at 8 p.m. Sunday on Route AX north of Macon. State troopers say an SUV driven by Callie Watkins, 30, of Clarence, Missouri, was eastbound in an SUV when she struck a deer in the roadway.
MACON, MO
NEMO man injured when side-by-side flips over late New Year's Eve

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri man suffered injuries in a late-night UTV crash on New Year's Eve. It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on private property five miles south of Bethel. State troopers say a side-by-side driven by Colton Miller, 29, of Bethel, was traveling northbound when...
BETHEL, MO

