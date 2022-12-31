Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Beebe Healthcare Opens New Services in Milford
LEWES, Del.-Beebe Healthcare has announced new laboratory and imaging services are now being offered at the newly opened Milford Health Center at 100 Silicato Parkway. Beebe Lab Express in Milford will offer a variety of resources from simple blood tests to more complex testing. X-rays will also be offered. To schedule an appointment for either, call 302-645-3278.
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
WMDT.com
Construction resumes on new Taylor’s BBQ location in Salisbury, taking over former Agave Azule building
SALISBURY, Md- 2023 will see Taylor’s BBQ in Salisbury moving into their new location in the former Agave Azule building on College Avenue in March 2023, as construction resumes thanks to the Delmarva Veteran Builders group. Co-Owner Joey Calabrese says the current location has served them well since 2014...
WMDT.com
Harrington Raceway & Casino closed due to “technical difficulties”
HARRINGTON, Del. – The Harrington Raceway and Casino is closed due to technical difficulties. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Casino’s website featured a pop-up message saying, “Temporarily closed due to technical difficulties. Please check social media or call for updates.”. No further details are available, and Casino...
WMDT.com
“It’s just mind over matter:” 29th annual Penguin Swim makes big splash for a good cause
OCEAN CITY, Md. – “It’s just mind over matter. You just run and go. Don’t tip toe in, you have to go all in,” Participant Jill Curtis said. Sunday, over 900 swimmers flocked to the beachfront in Ocean City and made quite the splash as the 29th annual Penguin Swim returned supporting Atlantic General Hospital. “All these strangers come together for one cause. Besides getting cold, they’re doing it just to help the hospital out to raise money,” Swimmer Paul Curtis said.
WBAL Radio
Financial challenges for upcoming offshore wind farm near Ocean City
The company that received millions to build an offshore wind farm off the coast of Ocean City said there are financial challenges. The head of the Danish power company "Ørsted' told the Wall Street Journal money troubles threatened to derail several East Coast projects. Issues with the supply chain, rising interest rates and inflation have made it expensive to build.
rehobothfoodie.com
Zava Milton OPEN
Restaurateur Danio Somoza and Thaina Bittencourt have opened their second location of the ZAVA coffee shop/eatery concept located in the old FoxHole space at 102 Federal St. in Milton (at the corner of Federal and Union). The Rehoboth location is in The Avenue Hotel complex at the corner of S....
WBOC
Free COVID-19 testing events in Somerset Co.
Westover, MD - The Somerset County Health Department is out with its COVID-19 testing schedule for January. All events will be at the Health Department campus, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Testing will be every Tuesday on January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30...
WBOC
DSP: Road Closed for Deadly Accident in Lewes
LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say the southbound lane on Coastal Highway at Postal Lane is closed for a fatal accident. DSP tweeted the announcement Friday night. More information will be released as it becomes available.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
1 dead, 1 injured after being hit by car in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after being hit by a car in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Delaware Avenue, police say. Wilmington police say that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and another one was brought to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.There is also no information on the vehicle that struck the two people and whether or not it stopped.
Cape Gazette
Light Up the Night Ride takes bicyclists through Lewes
Lewes Cycle Sports hosted the inaugural Light Up the Night Ride through Lewes Dec. 20. Escorted by the Lewes Police Department, dozens of bicyclists toured Lewes on a five-mile, nighttime ride, taking in many of the city’s decorated homes during the holiday season. A $10 registration fee per rider was donated to Mason’s Mobility Mission, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase access to recreational activities such as beach access chairs.
Cape Gazette
Prime Hook photo contest people’s choice winner announced
Steve Licata of Rehoboth Beach has been chosen as the People's Choice Award winner in the annual Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge Nature Photography Contest. Sponsored by The Friends of Prime Hook, the show opened Oct. 16 with a reception and awards ceremony. Visitors to the show had the chance to pick their favorite photo and cast a ballot for the People's Choice selection. Those 170 votes were counted after the show ended Dec. 11, and Licata's fascinating portrait of two crows was chosen as the winner.
WMDT.com
Pennsylvania man hit, killed by truck in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened in Lewes on Friday night. Around 9:53 p.m., police say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway near Postal Lane. At the same time, police say a male subject was was crossing the highway. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing, and walked into the path of the truck, say police.
Cape Gazette
Overfalls drops anchor on 2023
Nearly 100 people brought in the new year by watching the Overfalls drop a lighted anchor welcoming in 2023. The Coast Guard donated the light ship to the Lewes Historical Society (LHS) in 1973 to serve as a floating museum. LHS brought her to her current location on the canal in downtown Lewes and painted on a new station name, OVERFALLS, in honor of the lightship station closest to Lewes. The Overfalls station is in the mouth of Delaware Bay where lightships had served as a mid-channel marker from 1898 to 1960.
Cape Gazette
Milford Chamber celebrates grand opening of Beach Babies new location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford, along with friends and family, recently celebrated a ribbon cutting and Grand Opening Celebration with the owners of Beach Babies Child Care at their new location at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies has a creative curriculum which makes learning exciting and relevant...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Bridge Closings “Unnecessary”
The bridges serving Ocean City were briefly shut down Friday for a police investigation, a city spokesman confirmed. “The brief road closings were related to an ongoing investigation, and turned out to be unnecessary,” public information officer Doug Bergen said in a statement Saturday. No other information was released...
Cape Gazette
A Boaters Delight! 24 Valley Road | Millsboro
This amazing home is situated in Winding Creek Village. Premier and spacious lot surrounded by nature and marsh views gives you all the privacy you desire. Picturesque water and nature views. With a little bit of TLC this unique property could be everything you want and more! You will not believe the privacy factor in this single level living home situated in Winding Creek Village. This premier and spacious (nearly 3/4 of an acre) lot backs to nature and marsh views giving you all the privacy you desire. This hidden gem is located in the water oriented community of Winding Creek Village, this established neighborhood is a boaters delight with a community boat ramp and access to the Rehoboth Bay and beyond. You+GGll have low HOA fees and enjoy this prime location close to the beach and all that the area has to offer! The front yard and shaded front entrance welcome you right in. With everything you need right on one level it was designed with the nature lover in mind, this home features a spacious kitchen with granite countertops. From the great room with skylights and a stone fireplace head out to the heart of this home - the expansive four seasons room surrounded with windows and the tranquil water and marsh views. From there discover the private back deck with retractable awning and surrounded by the emerald green of the wide open back yard with flowering shrubs, flowers, and stately trees providing peaceful relaxation and privacy. There's plenty of room for a garden and pool. This backyard oasis also has a shed and additional sundeck overlooking the waterway of Guinea Creek. Paradise Grill is just down the road and the perfect place to arrive by car or boat to take in the beauty of the area+GGs waterways and great live music. Are you a golfer? "The Augusta of the North" Baywood Greens the exclusively public golf course and award winning SoDel restaurant just around the corner. This rare to the market property features everything you need in your home plus peaceful privacy and convenient location all in one! The community conversion to public sewer and water is in the process. Don't wait to see this terrific property!
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
GEORGETOWN, Del. --- After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature. The end of 2022 is forecasted to be "washed away" with moderate to heavy rainfall. People like, Mark Mitchell, and Georgetown seems to be understanding.
firststateupdate.com
Rollover Crash Closes Route 1 In Magnolia
Rescue crews have responded to Route 1 (Bay Road) just north of Bowers Beach Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Trooper 2 has arrived at the scene and is expected to fly the patient to Christiana Hospital momentarily. Crews are closing the SB lanes to allow Trooper 2 to...
Comments / 0