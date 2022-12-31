Read full article on original website
Tip-in at end of 2nd OT leads Warriors over Hawks
Kevon Looney capped a 21-rebound night with a buzzer-beating tip-in, Klay Thompson exploded for a season-high 54 points and the
Grant scores 36, Blazers rout Pistons in Payton's debut
Jerami Grant scored 36 points against his former team, Anfernee Simons added 30 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 135-106
Adebayo scores 31, Heat recovers to beat Clippers 110-100
Bam Adebayo had 31 points and 13 rebounds and the Miami Heat recovered from blowing a 21-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 for their second win in a row
Lakers News: How LA's Defense Keyed A Big Win In Charlotte
Darvin Ham unpacks the last game of a 3-2 road trip.
Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.
Kevon Looney's epic putback caps off 54-point night from Klay Thompson
Kevon Looney hit a clutch putback after a missed shot as time expired in double overtime to give the Warriors a 143-141 victory over the Hawks on Monday.
Gregg Popovich Hilariously Explained How He'd Know It's Time To Retire
Gregg Popovich was asked about his inevitable retirement from basketball, but Pop decided to give a hilarious response.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are betting on betting. The NBA team is set to open a full-service sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, its downtown home, on Jan. 1 when gambling becomes legal in Ohio. The Cavs are partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook on the stylish, two-story facility. The Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy. After decades of reservations about whether to accept gambling, the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB are all in. Fans will able to bet on games around the country as well as the one they are attending.
Robert Williams III’s powerful dunk blamed for 35-minute delay in NBA game
Despite the Denver Nuggets beating the Boston Celtics in a clash of the NBA’s Eastern and Western conference leaders on Sunday, all the talk after the game was about a bent rim. The match-up was overshadowed by a bizarre 35 minutes, according to ESPN, when officials worked frantically to...
Flyers score 4 unanswered goals to cruise by Ducks
Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to win his third straight start as the visiting Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Anaheim Ducks
