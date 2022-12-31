ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Morant has 32, Grizzlies use late burst to defeat Pelicans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight. Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.
Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are betting on betting. The NBA team is set to open a full-service sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, its downtown home, on Jan. 1 when gambling becomes legal in Ohio. The Cavs are partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook on the stylish, two-story facility. The Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy. After decades of reservations about whether to accept gambling, the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB are all in. Fans will able to bet on games around the country as well as the one they are attending.
