ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Macon County motorcyclist wrecks after swerving for dog

CALLAO, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man wrecked his motorcycle Sunday while trying to avoid a dog in the street. It happened at 3:35 p.m. on Pine Street in Callao. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the motorcycle was driven by Mickael D. Wreidt, 20, of Callao. State troopers...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

NEMO man injured when side-by-side flips over late New Year's Eve

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri man suffered injuries in a late-night UTV crash on New Year's Eve. It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on private property five miles south of Bethel. State troopers say a side-by-side driven by Colton Miller, 29, of Bethel, was traveling northbound when...
BETHEL, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy