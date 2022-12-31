ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky AG announces $197 million-plus opioid settlement with pharmacies

By Jack Birle
 3 days ago

Kentucky A ttorney General Daniel Cameron announced settlements with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies for more than $197 million for their role in the opioid crisis .

Cameron said Walgreens is paying the state over $102 million over the next 15 years, and CVS will pay more than $94 million over 10 years.

“Our office is vigorously working to end the opioid crisis, and this $197 [million] settlement with CVS and Walgreens is the latest example of our efforts,” Cameron said in a press release.

“This is the third nationwide settlement we’ve reached this month, and our hope is that the more than $842 million we have brought to the Commonwealth this year will advance our work to meaningfully address the opioid epidemic in Kentucky,” he added.

The settlement will require both pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about "suspicious activity" pertaining to opioid prescriptions, per the release.

Cameron said the negotiations with the two pharmacies were held in conjunction with the attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Various companies have settled with states for their role in the opioid crisis, with Walmart paying a $3.1 billion settlement earlier this month.

